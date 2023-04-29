How to participate in the Warzone 2 $1.2 million World Series of Warzone 2023 tournament

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is gearing up to host one of the biggest battle royale tournaments in the entire esports scene. The World Series of Warzone (WSOW) 2023 will feature events allowing players to participate and compete for the championship title. The open qualifiers will allow players to test their mettle against others in high-stakes matches.

The WSOW 2023 will open its gates for the general playerbase alongside a list of invited players from the content creator and professional fields. Anyone can participate in the tournament; the registration process is quite straightforward.

This article will outline the participation process for Warzone 2’s upcoming WSOW 2023 tournament.

Players can quickly register for the Warzone 2 2023 championship with their own squad

Activision hosts prestigious events for its latest titles Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While the Call of Duty League (CDL) is for multiplayer pros, the World Series of Warzone 2023 will bring the esports scene to battle royale enthusiasts. The event will feature regional matches, eventually leading to the Global Finals, where the best trios will fight for a massive $600,000 prize pool.

You can follow the steps listed below to register for the WSOW 2023 event.

Head to “worldseriesofwarzone.com” and click on the respective region In-Game Open banner under the Stage 1 section.

The page will redirect you to another website where you can create and register your own squads.

Play during the WSOW timings mentioned on the official website to earn points and seed into the Qualifiers.

The top 10 matches will be considered when calculating the total WSOW points. It is important to note that only the top 50 trios with the highest scores will be able to play in the Qualifiers stage of the event.

The roster and squad lock will occur for all registered trios on April 30, 2023, at 9 pm UTC/11 pm CEST/2:30 am IST (the next day).

Qualifiers

The selected trio squads will have to participate in a total of five maps and rake in as many points as possible to earn a spot in the Stage 1 Finals. The top 25 squads will be able to proceed to the Stage 1 Finals competition, where they will face 25 invited trios.

Stage 1 Finals

The 25 qualified trios will join the invited squads and participate in a grueling battle across six maps for the winner's position, gathering as many points as possible. The best teams acquiring the top 25 positions will be able to participate in the Stage 2 Finals, while the bottom 25 will be seeded into the Stage 2 Qualifiers.

Global Finals

Day 1 of the #WSOW Stage 1 In-Game Open has come to a close.We fire it back up tomorrow at 10:00 AM PT!

The Global Finals will bring together all the best players on a common stage for the ultimate fight for the championship title. The five best teams from North America (NA) and Europe (EU) will enter the Global Finals alongside 15 top NA and EU trios from the Stage 2 Finals.

LATAM North, LATAM South, APAC, ANZ, and MEA will feature one trio each, while two teams from Brazil and three from Mexico will be seeded into the Global Finals.

