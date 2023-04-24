LA Thieves snatches the crown of CDL 2023 Major IV from Optic Texas

Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023 is one of the most prestigious tournament series in the first-person shooter (FPS) esports scene. The Major IV competition concluded recently with LA Thieves taking the top spot and securing the lion’s share of a massive $500,000 prize pool. The Grand Finals victory also helped the team to climb the leaderboard and consolidate the third position.

The team was seeded in the upper bracket and defeated OpTic Texas in the Winner’s Final round. However, the team fought out of the lower brackets and took the stage against LA Thieves again in the Grand Finals and faced an unfortunate loss. The match lasted longer than usual as both teams refused to give up the crown.

LA Thieves defeat OpTic Texas to win the CDL 2023 Major IV

The CDL 2023 season is a massive tournament hosted in different parts called Majors. These majors allow teams to secure points and seed themselves in the final championship stage. The eight best teams from the leaderboards will qualify for the grand event and fight for the world champions title.

It has been an extraordinary journey for the LA Thieves as they won every match-up without getting knocked down to the lower bracket. This win will help the team close the gap on their championship seeding and raise their morale for the upcoming Major V tournament.

LA Thieves’ victory

The LA Thieves defeated OpTic Texas with a 4-2 scoreline at CDL 2023. This boosted the points raked in by the team to a total of 65, with OpTic trailing behind at 50 points. The team raised the Major IV trophy and were able to take a sum of $200,000 home from the prize pool.

The team won the Hardpoint game mode on the Hydro map with a 50 points gap but failed to defeat OpTic Texas in the classic Search & Destroy mode on Hotel. LA Thieves won the Control mode on Expo with a clear 3-1 scoreline. OpTic answered back with a Hardpoint win once again on the Fortress map.

However, LA Thieves pushed themselves into and conquered both Search & Destroy and Control mode on the El Asilo map. Both matches were quite close, as Thieves won the Search & Destroy mode with a 6-4 and the Control mode with a 3-2 scoreline.

The LA Thieves secured the necessary score gap to secure the Major IV victory, and the Grand Finals concluded without going to the final Search & Destroy mode on Fortress. Both teams showcased some of their finest gameplay while boasting their proficiency in different weapons.

Fans can check out the Grand Finals highlights and follow the official Twitch and YouTube channels for the upcoming CDL 2023 Major V tournament.

Poll : 0 votes