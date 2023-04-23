Call of Duty League Major IV Tournament Weekend final day: Final match schedules, timings, and a lot more

The Call of Duty League Major IV's last day has arrived. Fans all around the world have seen and experienced some thrilling matches, with great hopes for their favorite teams, while professionals are preparing to give more than their best as the stakes are so high. It features a double elimination structure, which means that losers from the top bracket receive another shot at the Elimination Rounds and a chance to wear the winner's crown.

The grand final uses a best-of-nine format, whereas the other matches all use a best-of-five format. The question remains now: Who will take the trophy home since the qualified teams have put up some outstanding performances and pushed the bar even higher?

OpTix Texas, LA Thieves, Atlanta FaZe, and NY Subliners - Who will take the Call of Duty League Major IV Winner Trophy Home

In the last two days of the Call of Duty League Major IV event, which featured 12 teams, eight teams were eliminated, and four teams succeeded in moving up the ladder. All the teams made outstanding attempts; however, some of them were not successful in making it to the next round.

OpTix Texas, who took first place in the Call of Duty League Stage IV Qualifiers, is destroying any team who stands in their way in the Major IV tournament while showcasing their excellent playstyle. Since all the teams are performing well, it is impossible to predict the winner.

Winners Round 2

Match 1 - Atlanta Faze vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Hotel: ATL 250 - LAT 229, El Asilo: ATL 2 - LAT 6, Hotel: ATL 1 - LAT 3, Hydro: ATL 178 - LAT 250)

- Atlanta Faze vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Hotel: ATL 250 - LAT 229, El Asilo: ATL 2 - LAT 6, Hotel: ATL 1 - LAT 3, Hydro: ATL 178 - LAT 250) Match 2 - New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas (Hotel: NYSL 138 - OPTX 250, Fortress: NYSL 3 - OPTX 6, El Asilo: NYSL 1 - OPTX 3)

Result of Winners Round 2

Atlanta Faze vs. Los Angeles Thieves (1 - 3)

New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas (0 - 3)

Schedule for Winners Final

Sunday, April 23, 11:00 pm: Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) vs. OpTix Texas (OPTX)

Schedule for Elimination Round 4

Monday, April 24, 12:30 am: New York Subliners (NYSL) vs. Atlanta FaZe (ATL)

Schedule for Elimination Final

Monday, April 24, 2:00 am: Winner of NYSL/ATL vs. Loser of LAT/OPTX

The tournament and its thrilling weekend is coming to an end. In a few hours, the Call of Duty League Major IV will conclude, and one of the four teams will be crowned champion. The Grand Final will be held on Monday, April 24, at 3:30 am.

