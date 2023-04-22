Call of Duty League Major IV Tournament weekend Day 2: Lower Bracket results, Match schedules, and a lot more

The first day of the Call of Duty League was a success, with spectators witnessing some outstanding performances. Winners advance to the top bracket's second round, while losers get another chance in the elimination round. Day 2 began with teams hoping to avoid elimination and giving their 100% to stay in the competition and have a chance to raise the Major IV event trophy.

The Call of Duty League Major is performed in a double-elimination style, with teams seeded based on their performance in the Stage IV Qualifiers.

Losing teams from the upper-bracket are offered a second opportunity by participating in the Elimination round. Round 1 of the lower bracket matches in the Call of Duty League Major IV finished with losing teams exiting the competition and winning teams qualifying for Elimination Round 2.

Teams from Elimination Round 1 showed intense gameplay in Call of Duty League Stage IV Major

Call of Duty League Major IV began with pros displaying some fantastic gaming, and fans worldwide were delighted to see the jaw-dropping performances. Elimination Round 1 is completed, and the losing teams must bid the competition goodbye.

Elimination Round 1

Match 1 - Florida Mutineers vs. Las Vegas Legion (Mercado: FLA 250 - LV 206, Hotel: FLA 4 - LV 6, Hotel: FLA 3 - LV 0, Fortress: FLA 194 - LV 250, Fortress: FLA 6 - LV 5)

Elimination Round 2

Match 1 - Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge (Hydro: MIN 170 - SEA 250, Fortress: MIN 4 - SEA 6, El Asilo: MIN 3 - SEA 2, Fortress: MIN 250 - SEA 176, Hotel: MIN 6 - SEA 4)

Results of Elimination Round 1

Florida Mutineers vs. Las Vegas Legion (3 - 2)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge (2 - 3)

London Royal Ravens vs. Minnesota RØKKR (0 - 3)

Toronto Ultra vs. Boston Breach (3 - 1)

Result of Elimination Round 2

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 2)

Schedule for Elimination Round 2

Saturday, April 22, 11:00 pm - Toronto Ultra (TOR) vs Florida Mutineers (FLA)

Schedule for Winners Round 2

Match 1 - Sunday, April 23, 12:30 am - Atlanta Faze (ATL) vs. Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

Schedule for Elimination Round 3

Match 1 - Sunday, April 23, 3:30 am - Winner of TOR/FLA vs. Losers of ATL/LAT

Match 2 - Sunday, April 23, 5:00 am - Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) vs. Losers of NYSL/OPTX

The Call of Duty League Major IV Grand Final will take place on April 24, 2023, at 3:30 a.m. IST.

