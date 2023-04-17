Call of Duty League Major IV: Where to watch, bracket, schedules, and a lot more

The Call of Duty League (CDL) is a prominent esports league for Call of Duty gamers. Owned and produced by Activision Blizzard, the competition's Stage 4 Major IV is almost on the horizon, and professional players are preparing to lift the crown by winning it. OpTic Texas swept the Stage 4 Qualifiers with a strong showing. Exhibiting peak performance, Shotzzy, Huke, Dashy, and Ghosty exhibited proper coordination and gave the appearance of an unbeatable team.

The Major, on the other hand, will present challenges to all sides, and the stakes will be considerably higher since one minor error might cost a game. As a result, all players are expected to perform to their full potential.

All important details regarding Call of Duty League Major IV Tournament

All the necessary information about the Call of Duty League Major IV tournament week for all the viewers will be mentioned below.

Where to watch

Viewers can watch the Call of Duty League Major IV tournament week on Call of Duty's official Twitch and YouTube channels. They recently began broadcasting on YouTube on March 31.

Match schedules

Call of Duty League Major IV Tournament Weekend Match Roster (Image via Twitter/Call of Duty League)

Winners round 1 timing

Match 1 - Thursday, April 20, 11 PM - Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) vs Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

Match 2 - Friday, April 21, 12:30 AM - Vegas Legion (LV) vs New York Subliners (NY)

Match 3 - Friday, April 21, 2 AM - Boston Breach (BOS) vs Optic Texas (TX)

Match 4 - Friday, April 21, 3:30 AM - Atlanta Faze (ATL) vs Seattle Surge (SEA)

Elimination round 1 timing

Match 1 - Friday, April 21, 11 PM - Florida Mutineers (FLA) vs losers of LV/NY

Match 2 - Saturday, April 22, 12:30 AM - Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) vs Loser of ATL/SEA

Match 3 - Saturday, April 22, 2 AM - London Royal Ravens (LDN) vs Loser MIN/LAT

Match 4 - Saturday, April 22, 3:30 AM - Toronto Ultra (TOR) vs Loser of BOS/TX

Team roster

The full team roster for the CDL Major IV competition is shown below:

OpTic Texas: Shotzzy, Huke, Dashy, Ghosty, and iLLeY (Sub)

Los Angeles Thieves: Kenny, Drazah, Octane, and Envoy

Seattle Surge: Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack, and Gwinn (Sub)

New York Subliners: HyDra, KiSMET, Skyz, Priestahh, and WarDy (Sub)

Las Vegas Legion: Temp, Clayster, TjHaLy, and Standy

Atlanta FaZe: aBeZy, Cellium, Simp, SlasheR, and Classic (Sub)

Minnesota RØKKR: Afro, Bance, Cammy, Fame, and Attach (Sub)

Boston Breach: Nero, Owakening, Beans, Kremp, and Vivid (Sub)

Toronto Ultra: CleanX, Insight, Scrappy, and Hicksy

London Royal Ravens: Nastie, Asim, Skrapz, and Ulisses

Los Angeles Guerrillas: Arcitys, Assault, Exceed, JoeDeceives, and Spart (Sub)

Florida Mutineers: Brack, FeLo, Capsidal, Vikul, and Havok (Sub)

The information provided above is everything spectators need to know about the CDL Major IV tournament week.

