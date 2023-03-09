The Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023 Stage 3 Major is set to start with its first bracket in the Winners Round 1. The tournament is slated to begin on March 9, 2023, and conclude on March 12 after the crowning of the champion team.

One of the season's biggest matches will take place between Atlanta FaZe and Los Angeles Thieves. Both teams are strong contenders in the CDL 2023 event and have secured two top 5 positions. Atlanta FaZe is one of the fan-favorite teams expected to win the final championship. LA Thieves have also established their stronghold on the leaderboard, aiming for the same title.

That said, let's look at the previous matches played between Atlanta FaZe and LA Thieves and the prediction details for the forthcoming encounter.

Atlanta FaZe vs Los Angeles Thieves: Who will climb ladder to Winners Round 2 in CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major?

Prediction

Atlanta FaZe currently holds the top position in the overall standings with a whopping 185 points. The team represents Atlanta, United States, in the CDL 2023 series of tournaments and has garnered a massive fan following their display of in-game domination across various competitions.

The team recently played against London Royal Raven and secured victory after a clean 3-0 scoreline in CDL 2023: Stage 3 Major Qualifiers. The Las Vegas Legion also suffered defeat at the hands of Atlanta FaZe with a 3-1 scoreline. This secured the team a spot in the Winners Round 1 bracket.

The Los Angeles Thieves have occupied the fourth position on the leaderboard with a total of 140 points. Los Angeles Thieves are one of the two teams representing Los Angeles, United States, in the CDL 2023 series. The team has shown resilience in their matches and fought hard against some of the toughest opponents in the current competitive season.

Los Angeles Thieves defeated Seattle Surge in the CDL 2023: Stage 3 Major Qualifiers via a 3-1 scoreline. The team also played against Minnesota RØKKR and secured a clean 3-0 victory.

Atlanta FaZe and the LA Thieves have taken the stage as rivals 11 times in the CDL 2022 and 2023 series in the past. Atlanta FaZe has secured five wins against LA Thieves in all 11 official matches they have played against each other.

Predetermining a winner is tough, especially since both teams have showcased promising potential to be the best on the international stage. Los Angeles Thieves statistically have a higher chance of winning, but Atlanta FaZe has been a strong contender this season. The upcoming match-up will likely be won by Atlanta FaZe.

Head-to-head

Atlanta FaZe and Los Angeles Thieves are no strangers to each other and understand the tough level of competition. Atlanta FaZe suffered a crushing defeat against the LA Thieves in a CDL 2023: Stage 3 Major Qualifiers match. However, Atlanta FaZe secured the Stage 2 championship by defeating them in the Stage 2 Major grand finals.

Potential lineup

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris

McArthur “Cellium” Jovel

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat

Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo (Substitute)

Los Angeles Thieves

Kenneth “Kenny” Williams

Zack “Drazah”Jordan

Sam “Octane” Larew

Dylan “Envoy” Hannon

Where to watch

FaZe fans and LA Thieves supporters can tune into Call of Duty League’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the entire match live. Players can also check out popular content creators and their watch parties for the matches.

The match between Atlanta FaZe and Los Angeles Thieves is scheduled for March 10 at 12 am CET/ 3 pm PT (previous day)/ 4:30 am IST.

Poll : Which team will secure their place in the Winners Round 2 bracket? Atlanta FaZe Los Angeles Thieves 0 votes