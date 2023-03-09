Call of Duty League Major 3 Tournament Weekend: Where to watch, match roster, timings and a lot more

The tournament weekend of Call of Duty League Stage 3 is about to start, and the tension is high among professional players. It is the most illustrious tournament on Call of Duty and is even officially sponsored by Activision.

The Seattle Surge has the highest number of points after the qualifiers. Accuracy, Mark, Pred, and Sib have shown everyone that they are not to be underestimated. However, as the tournament weekend starts, the stakes are much higher, and all the pro players are expected to perform at their best.

Call of Duty League Major 3 Tournament Weekend: All important details

Here are all the details that the viewers need to know about the Tournament Weekend of Call of Duty League Major 3.

Where to watch

Call of Duty League Major 3 is streamlining on Call of Duty's official Twitch Channel. However, a rumor is circulating that CDL steam might return to YouTube.

Match Schedules

Match Roster of Call of Duty League Major 3 Tournament Weekend (Image via Liquipedia)

Winner Round 1 timing

Match 1 - New York Subliners (NYSL) vs. Toronto Ultra (TOR) (March 9, 10:30 AM PT)

Match 2 - Seattle Surge (SEA) vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) (March 9, 12:00 PM PT)

Match 3 - OpTic Texas (OPTX) vs. Boston Breach (BOS) (March 9, 1:30 PM PT)

Match 4 - LA Thieves (LAT) vs. Atlanta FaZe (ATL) (March 9, 3:00 PM PT)

Elimination Round 1 timing

Match 1 - Vegas Legion (LV) vs Loser of LAG/SEA (March 10, 10:30 AM PT)

Match 2 - Minnesota Røkkr (MIN) vs Loser of LAT/ATL (March 10, 12:00 PM PT)

Match 3 - London Royal Ravens (LDN) vs Loser of BOS/TEX (Match 10, 1:30 PM PT)

Match 4 - Florida Mutineers (FLA) vs Loser of TOR/NYSL (March 10, 3:00 PM PT)

Team roster

Here is the full team roster for Call of Duty League Major 3:

Atlanta Faze: SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium, Classic (Substitute)

SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium, Classic (Substitute) Boston Breach: Beans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening

Beans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening Florida Mutineers: Brack, Havok, FeLo, Capsidal, Vikul (Substitute)

Brack, Havok, FeLo, Capsidal, Vikul (Substitute) London Royal Ravens: PaulEhx, Skrapz, Asim, Nastie, Zer0 (Substitite)

PaulEhx, Skrapz, Asim, Nastie, Zer0 (Substitite) LA Guerrillas: Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed, Spart (Substitute)

Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed, Spart (Substitute) LA Thieves: Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah

Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah Minnesota Røkkr: Bance, Cammy, Attach, Afro, ReeaL (Substitute)

Bance, Cammy, Attach, Afro, ReeaL (Substitute) New York Subliners: HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz, WarDy (Substitute)

HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz, WarDy (Substitute) OpTic Texas: Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty, iLLeY (Substitute)

Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty, iLLeY (Substitute) Seattle Surge: Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack

Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack Toronto Ultra: Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX, Standy (Substitute)

Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX, Standy (Substitute) Vegas Legion: Clayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHaly

These players are very well-known professionals in the Call of Duty community with their own fanbase.

