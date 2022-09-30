"He asked if MW2 is out yet": Call of Duty professional Jukeyz wakes up from coma after asthma attack

Call of Duty esports player Liam "Jukeyz" James has finally awakened from his coma and seems to have recovered. The streamer was recently put in a medically induced coma after he suffered a severe asthma attack that stopped his heart.
With 207k followers on Twitch, Jukeyz is a popular Call of Duty content creator for esports organization London Royal Ravens. He mainly plays Warzone on stream but has been part of the Modern Warfare 2 beta testing for quite some time.
As a fan of the Call of Duty franchise, Jukeyz's first words after waking up from his coma were reportedly about the upcoming game's release. An update on his official Twitter account reads:
"Liam is now awake and doing well. He also asked if MW2 is out yet."
"LETSSS GOOOO": Fellow streamers and gaming personalites congratulate Jukeyz on his recovery
Hailing from Britain, Jukeyz has been a constant presence in the Call of Duty community. As soon as news of his recovery was announced, streamers, esports professionals, and fans flocked to Twitter to congratulate him and offer their best wishes.
UK streamer ShivFPS posted an enthusiastic tweet predicting that Jukeyz would be one of the best players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 once the game is released.
Other esports players and streamers like Censor, Attach, OpTic BobbyPoff, and OpTic Hitch also expressed their joy at the news. Even former Irish footballer-turned-coach David Meyler expressed relief.
The official Twitter handles of Call of Duty and Warzone developers Raven Software also tweeted about the news.
Fans and other well-wishers flooded the streamer's post with replies to welcome him back. The announcement tweet on his account gained quite a lot of traction, crossing the 10k mark within hours. Here are some of the best reactions:
The upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received glowing reviews from most streamers.
Even Dr DisRespect, a known critic of the latest games in the franchise, praised the game a few days earlier. His only gripe, which has always been a point of contention in the community, was the absence of ranked lobbies and the SBMM system. Otherwise, he commended the game for its good map design, its handling of weapon attachments, and audio.
Call of Duty fans with early access can expect to get their hands on the game on October 20, 2022. The full game is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2022.
