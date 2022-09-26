"SBMM ruins the entire experience" - Dr DisRespect starts Twitter debate after criticizing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's skill-based matchmaking

Dr DisRespect has taken a vocal stand against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system as his primary gripe with how he feels about the game.

The remake of the original fan-favorite game from 2009 will be released on October 28 and content creators have been playing a lot of the its beta version on stream for the last few weeks.

In a recent tweet from September 24, the streamer said that while the game feels good with some "solid" map design, UI, and audio, the SBMM feature "ruins the entire experience."

Dr DisRespect thinks Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's SBMM is not cutting it

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Played MW2 for the first time yesterday and I can honestly say the game feels goooood.



From map design, audio, UI, flow etc., it just feels solid.



BUT……



Dr DisRespect is one of the most recognizable FPS streamers in the industry who has been playing shooters on stream for more than 10 years. He recently got into quite some trouble with Activision due to his outspoken views on how he feels about Call of Duty games.

Surprisingly, he had mostly good things to say about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 remake — except when it comes to skill-based matchmaking.

The skill-based matchmaking debate seems to crop up every time a new Call of Duty comes out. Unlike other multiplayer games that have a competitive side, most of the franchise's titles do not have a dedicated casual mode.

The debate about SBMM stems from some players wanting to demarcate a separate ranked mode where people can be more laid back than competitive.

On the very same day that Dr DisRespect tweeted out his issues with skill-based matchmaking, he also talked about the same thing on his stream while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta. Calling it his main problem with the game, he said:

"Let me go back to my original point. Just the one thing that's outstanding to me in this game that bothers the hell out of me, it's actually SBMM."

He also had high praise for the game and map design, but felt that the feature just ruined the experience.

"I think the game feels really good. Looks good, I like the way they are going with some of these weapon attachments and the way they are handling the weapons and... I can't really speak to Warzone 2 but, I'm liking, for the most part, the map design, cool. But man, that SBMM just... It's horrific."

Apart from being one of the OG streamers, Dr DisRespect also has a gaming company called Midnight Society. Their upcoming game, DEADROP, is described as a Vertical Extraction Shooter and is slated to be a direct competitor of AAA shooting games such as PUBG and Call of Duty: Warzone.

A lesser-known fact about the streamer is that he has worked in game design, including directly as a community manager for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Later on, he became a multiplayer level designer for it, and occasionally talks about map design on stream till date.

Years of experience as a player, combined with a professional attitude towards game-making, has led many to look forward to his take on upcoming games.

Social media reactions to Dr DisRespect views on SBMM

As mentioned before, Call of Duty fans have always debated whether or not skill-based matchmaking is a good thing.

While many support the creation of separate ranked lobbies to not get queued up in "sweatfests" where players only want to rise in rank, a substantial amount of the playerbase has no problem with how things stand.

Joe mama @JorGamblerrr @DrDisrespect I don’t get why you guys are complaining about sbmm, if it’s in the game, get used to it and get better? Like I don’t understand why it’s so hard for people to improve their play style by watching the killcam and seeing how they died in order to improve what they did wrong lol @DrDisrespect I don’t get why you guys are complaining about sbmm, if it’s in the game, get used to it and get better? Like I don’t understand why it’s so hard for people to improve their play style by watching the killcam and seeing how they died in order to improve what they did wrong lol

Goldy @GoldGloveTV @DrDisrespect Map design is a issue for me. Loved it at first but the more I play them, the less I like them. They do not factor in certain perk setups. @DrDisrespect Map design is a issue for me. Loved it at first but the more I play them, the less I like them. They do not factor in certain perk setups.

Gabe Landerson @GameOnRodney @ZynjoTech @DrDisrespect Facts. Streamers like Doc and Tim complaining about being in equally matched lobbies while I'm over here thinking, "Finally. Get these streamers and try-hards out of MY lobbies." @ZynjoTech @DrDisrespect Facts. Streamers like Doc and Tim complaining about being in equally matched lobbies while I'm over here thinking, "Finally. Get these streamers and try-hards out of MY lobbies."

Damagod @Damagod1 @DrDisrespect I don't get it I'm considered a casual, I play after work I am also a dad, and as soon as I get off work I have to be at the edge of my seat, headphones cranked, and I feel like I'm in a million-dollar tournament every game, I last about six games.. @DrDisrespect I don't get it I'm considered a casual, I play after work I am also a dad, and as soon as I get off work I have to be at the edge of my seat, headphones cranked, and I feel like I'm in a million-dollar tournament every game, I last about six games..

Sam @xFleXy_ @DrDisrespect SBMM has killed Multiplayer gaming and its a sad sight to see @DrDisrespect SBMM has killed Multiplayer gaming and its a sad sight to see

chocoTaco @chocoTaco @DrDisrespect My only hope for Warzone 2 was a ranked mode where people actually care about winning. Then unranked can have no SBMM. Unlucky I guess. @DrDisrespect My only hope for Warzone 2 was a ranked mode where people actually care about winning. Then unranked can have no SBMM. Unlucky I guess.

As expected, both streamers and the gaming community in general had many reactions to Dr DisRespect's tweet, with a fair few big content creators such as TimTheTatman and NiceWigg weighing in with their opinions.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is slated to release on October 28, and players who pre-order it have the chance to sign up for the open beta access for all platforms, which went live on September 24. Read this for information on exclusive beta rewards and other news.

