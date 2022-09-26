Modern Warfare 2 open beta: End date and time for all regions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's beta phase began on September 16, starting with Early Access for users on PlayStation consoles. Following this, on September 22, the cross-platform beta went live, allowing gamers on PC, Xbox, and PS to join in on the fun.

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming first-person shooter title developed by Infinity Ward. It has improved upon its predecessor a lot and has received a massive overhaul in nearly every aspect compared to MW 2019. With new graphical upgrades, movement mechanics, and advanced AI, the upcoming game is all set to start a new journey for the franchise. But when does its ongoing beta end?

When does Modern Warfare 2 beta end?

The Modern Warfare 2 beta featured two phases. The first phase was exclusive to PlayStation users. The second one, on the other hand, was the cross-play phase. This one saw the inclusion of PC and Xbox players who'd pre-ordered the game. The open beta for these two platforms was part of the second phase and went live on September 24.

For players eager to learn exactly when the beta will be ending for their respective regions, the date is September 26, and the different timings are as follows:

10:00 am PDT

1:00 pm EDT

6:00 pm BST

7:00 pm CEST

10:30 pm IST

Modern Warfare 2 open beta rewards

Currently, players are being rewarded with various in-game times for just playing the game and leveling up. That said, it's important to note that the title's beta version has a level cap of 30.



Here are all the open beta rewards that players can get in-game right now:

Emblem: Smashed It - Unlocks at Operator Level 2

Smashed It - Unlocks at Operator Level 2 Charm: Buckle Up - Unlocks at Operator Level 4

Buckle Up - Unlocks at Operator Level 4 Player Cards: Passed the Test - Unlocks at Operator Level 6

Passed the Test - Unlocks at Operator Level 6 Sticker: Operation First Blood - Unlocks at Operator Level 10

Operation First Blood - Unlocks at Operator Level 10 Weapon Blueprint: Side Impact - Unlocks at Operator Level 15

Side Impact - Unlocks at Operator Level 15 Operator Skin: Collision - Unlocks at Operator Level 18

Collision - Unlocks at Operator Level 18 Vinyl: No Competition - Unlocks at Operator Level 19

No Competition - Unlocks at Operator Level 19 Sticker: Safety First - Unlocks at Operator Level 21

Safety First - Unlocks at Operator Level 21 Vehicle Skin: Floor It - Unlocks at Operator Level 26

Floor It - Unlocks at Operator Level 26 Weapon Blueprint: Frontal Impact - Unlocks at Operator Level 30

MW2 pre-order bonuses and more

MW2 is available for pre-order in two versions: Standard Edition and Vault Edition. Players who pre-order the latter will get exclusive rewards in this game as well as in Warzone, Modern Warfare (2019), and Vanguard. Moreover, pre-ordering either version of the title digitally will provide gamers with one week's early access to the campaign.

So far, the game has received mixed reactions from fans. However, the developers at Infinity Ward have addressed various issues and continue to update the title as the beta phase continues. Despite this stage being controversial due to the prevalence of cheaters and various technical issues on PC, the development seems to be headed in the right direction. MW2 will be launching on October 28 for PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

