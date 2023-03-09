Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas: CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major - Head-to-head, prediction, livestream details, and more

The Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023 Stage 3 Major is just around the corner. This time around, the event is being hosted in the Esports Stadium Arlington, Arlington. It will see the participation of 12 of the best Call of Duty esports teams battling it out for glory and a hefty prize pool of $500,000. The event kicks off on March 9, 2023, and will continue until March 12, 2023.

Day 1 of the tournament will see eight teams competing to qualify for the Winners Round 2. Out of these eight teams (four matches), the two giants of Boston Breach and OpTic Texas will face each other on the very first day. Both teams have delivered amazing performances in the past, making fans eager to see these two Call of Duty esports teams clash today.

Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas: Who will win the CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major Winners Round 1?

Representing the city of Boston in the United States, Boston Breach is owned and managed jointly by Oxygen Esports and Kraft Sports + Entertainment. The team's performance in CDL 2023 has been exceptional so far. They have won four out of their last five matches by defeating some of the biggest names on the scene, including the Los Angeles Thieves.

Although their performance was subpar at the beginning of the Season, they soon changed things up and are currently dominating the league.

Owned and operated by Team Envy, OpTic Texas is a CDL team that represents Texas, United States. At this point, their performances in the 2023 Season have been a mixed bag. They haven't been able to deliver consistent performances throughout the Season and have struggled to maintain a successful winning run. In their last five matches, they have only managed to win two.

Head-to-head

Since the two teams are competing on Day 1, they are yet to go head-to-head in the CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major. However, on other stages, both of these teams have clashed before and the outcome was generally in the favor of OpTic Texas, with them winning four out of their last five encounters.

Nevertheless, OpTic Texas has been delivering subpar performances lately. Boston Breach, on the other hand, seems to be in great shape and the roster's eager to play against OpTic Texas.

Predictions

Both teams are entering the Stage 3 Major with the goal of achieving glory. The team that emerges victorious in this match will advance to the Winners Round 2. However, determining which team will win this matchup is challenging.

While Boston Breach has lost four of their last five matches against OpTic Texas, they seem to be in better form heading into CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major. They appear to be more stable than OpTic Texas, a roster that has suffered from inconsistent performances in recent times. While OpTic has been successful in their past encounters, Boston's recent performances have given them an edge.

Potential lineups

Boston Breach

Dylan "Nero" Koch

Reece "Vivid" Drost

Joseph "Owakening" Conley

Ben "Beans" McMellon

OpTic Texas

Brandon "Dashy" Otell

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro

Daniel "Ghosty" Rothe

Cuyler "Huke" Garland

Indervir "iLLeY" Dhaliwal (substitute)

When and where to watch

Fans can catch their favorite teams live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of CDL. The upcoming match between Boston Breach and OpTic Texas will be held on March 9, 2023, at 01:30 pm PDT/04:30 pm EST/09:30 pm GMT.

