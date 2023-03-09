Toronto Ultra vs New York Subliners: CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major - Head-to-head, prediction, livestream details, and more

The CDL's Stage 3 Major of 2023 is set to take place soon. It will be hosted in the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Arlington. A total of 12 elite Call of Duty esports teams will compete for glory and a $500,000 prize pool. The event is scheduled from March 9 to 12, 2023.

On the tournament's first day, eight teams will compete for the opportunity to advance to the Winners Round 2, including two powerhouses, Toronto Ultra and New York Subliners, who will face off against each other in one of these four matches. These two teams have shown impressive performances, and fans eagerly anticipate this matchup.

Toronto Ultra vs New York Subliners: Who will win the CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major Winners Round 1?

Toronto Ultra is the CDL from Toronto, Canada, owned by OverActive Media. Ultra was formed in mid-2019 as the successor to Splyce. Their performances in the 2023 season so far have been exceptional. The team has won three out of their last matches. They have been able to easily take out big names in the gameesportsort scene, such as OpTic Texas with ease.

Their performances have been strong since the beginning of the 2023 season, and they are likely to carry this theme forward in CDL 2023 Stage 3 Major.

The New York Sublinrs, oft called NYSL, are the CDL team representing New York, USA. The team is owned by NYXL, previously known as Andbox, an organization co-founded by Jeff Wilpon, Scott Wilpon, Rohit Gupta, and Farzam Kamel from Sterling VC partners. Their performances in 2023 have been brilliant as well.

They have had a brilliant start to the season and have three out of their last five matches.

Head-to-head

Since both teams are going head-to-head on Day 1, Toronto Ultra and New York Subliners are yet to face each other in the Stage 3 Major. In previous Stages, they have competed against each other, with Toronto Ultra winning three out of their last four encounters.

However, both teams appear to be strong this season and have delivered equally impressive performances.

Predictions

Predicting the outcome of the upcoming match in Stage 3 Major between Toronto Ultra and New York Subliners is challenging. Despite Toronto Ultra having emerged victorious in three out of the last four encounters, both teams have shown impressive form this year.

The level of performance demonstrated by both teams in CDL 2023 has been exceptional, with a significant number of wins racked up by each team. Given these two teams' current momentum and strength, the upcoming match promises to be a closely fought battle, and the outcome remains uncertain.

Potential lineups

Toronto Ultra

Tobias "CleanX" Jønsson

Jamie "Insight" Craven

Thomas "Scrappy" Ernst

Charlie "Hicksy" Hicks

Eli "Standy" Bentz (substitute)

New York Subliners

Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez

Matthew "KiSMET" Tinsley

Cesar "Skyz" Bueno

Preston "Priestahh" Greiner

Elliot "WarDy" Ward (substitute)

When and where to watch

Call of Duty League @CODLeague



Fans can catch them live on the official YouTube channel of CDL. The match between Toronto Ultra and New York Subliners will be conducted on March 9, 2023, at 10:30 am PT/01:30 pm EST/06:30 pm GMT.

