The upcoming Call of Duty League (CDL) Stage 3 Major is being hosted by OpTic Texas alongside Activision. The Winner’s Round 1 stage is scheduled to kick off on March 9, 2023.

The second match in this bracket will begin with the team Seattle Surge facing off against Los Angeles Guerrillas. Both these teams secured a comfortable victory in the Call of Duty League 2023: Stage 3 Major Qualifiers and claimed slots in the Stage 3 Major bracket. Considering that both Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas had a rough patch in January, they will look to increase their positioning in this tournament.

Seattle Surge vs Los Angeles Guerrillas: Which team will proceed to the Winners Round 2 in CDL Major 3?

Prediction

Seattle Surge represents Seattle, Washington in the CDL 2023 series and is currently sitting in seventh place in the overall standings. The team managed to secure a total of 50 points in the Stage 1 Major event followed by zero points in Stage 2.

The team secured two consecutive matches in CDL 2023: Stage 3 Major Qualifiers, with the first victory coming after a 3-1 scoreline against the Florida Mutineers. Seattle Surge later won against the London Royal Ravens with the exact same scoreline, securing their slot in the Winners Round 1.

Los Angeles Guerrillas are representing Los Angeles, California in the CDL 2023 series. Presently, the roster sits in ninth position in the overall standings, with zero points in the Stage 1 Major and 10 points in Stage 2.

Los Angeles Guerrillas fought rather competitively in the CDL 2023: Stage 3 Major Qualifiers. After defeating the Florida Mutineers 3-2 and the Las Vegas Legion by a 3-1 scoreline, they entered the Stage 3 Winners Bracket.

Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas have faced each other a total of three times in the previous year, with Los Angeles Guerrillas emerging victorious all three times. As such, Los Angeles Guerrillas statistically stand a better chance of winning against Seattle Surge.

Head-to-head

Considering that Seattle Surge has played against Los Angeles Guerrillas a few times in the past, both teams are well aware of each other’s capabilities and are expected to show up with brand new strategies. Previously, Los Angeles Guerrillas won against Seattle Surge in CDL 2023: Stage 1 Major Qualifiers with a 3-2 scoreline, securing victory in the older encounters with 3-2 and 3-1 scorelines, respectively.

Potential lineup

Seattle Surge

Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi

Makenzie “Mack” Kelley

Amer “Pred” Zulbeari

Daunte “Sib” Gray

Isaiah “Gwinn” (Substitute)

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson

Adam “Assault” Garcia

Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale

Joseph “JoeDeceives” Romero

Travis “Neptune” McCloud (Substitute)

Kris “Spart” Cervantez (Substitute)

Where to watch

To witness this upcoming matchup, fans and enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube channel, Twitch channel, or the livestreams of their favorite content creators to participate in watch parties. The match is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2023 at 9:00 pm CET/12:00 pm PT/1:30 am IST (next day).

