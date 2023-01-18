CDL Major II Week 1: Team standings, Week 2 schedule, results, and more

With the CDL 2023 season commencing in December last year, the qualifier for Major II is currently underway. This major's qualifier matches began on January 13 and will continue to take place every weekend until the main tournament, which kicks off on February 2, 2023.
Each team in the qualifiers is set to play five games over three weekends. The top eight teams will head to the LAN tournament with the added advantage of being in the upper bracket while also receiving 10 CDL points for every win they obtain. This article will detail how the first week of qualifiers went, the schedule for Week 2, and more.
CDL Major II Qualifiers Week 1: Team standings, results, and more
A total of 10 CDL matches took place over the weekend, with Toronto Ultra taking away the most number of points with two wins. However, the New York Subliners continue to lead the table while being 15 points ahead of second place.
Given below are the results of all the Week 1 qualifier matches:
January 14
Toronto Ultra 3 — 0 London Royal Ravens
Boston Breach 3 — 0 Minnesota RØKKR
Vegas Legion 3 — 2 Seattle Surge
January 15
Florida Mutineers 3 — 2 Los Angeles Guerillas
Minnesota RØKKR 3 — 2 London Royal Ravens
Atlanta FaZe 3 — 2 Seattle Surge
New York Subliners 3 — 1 Los Angeles Thieves
January 16
Toronto Ultra 3 — 1 Florida Mutineers
OpTic Texas 3 — 2 Boston Breach
Los Angeles Guerrillas 3 — 1 Los Angeles Thieves
Schedule for Week 2 (January 20 to January 22)
- New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers: 3:00 pm EST Fri, January 20
- Seattle Surge vs OpTic Texas: 4:30 pm EST Fri, January 20
- LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra: 6:00 pm EST Fri, January 20
- Boston Breach vs Vegas Legion: 3:00 pm EST Sat, January 21
- LA Thieves vs London Royal Ravens: 4:30 pm EST Sat, January 21
- Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas: 6:00 pm EST Sat, January 21
- Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Røkkr: 7:30 pm EST Sat, January 21
- Vegas Legion vs London Royal Ravens: 3:00 pm EST Sun, January 22
- LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Røkkr: 4:30 pm EST Sun, January 22
- New York Subliners vs Atlanta FaZe: 6:00 pm EST Sun, January 22
Interested readers can watch the CDL qualifiers on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel and on CallofDutyLeague.com, with the upcoming Major II tournament streamed on the same platforms. Additionally, Twitch streamers and content creators will likely be hosting watch parties to increase the total number of views for the qualifiers and the Major events as well.