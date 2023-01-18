Create

CDL Major II Week 1: Team standings, Week 2 schedule, results, and more

By Harshwardhan Sisodia
Modified Jan 18, 2023 06:22 PM IST
Toronto Ultra saw the best week among all (Image via Activision)
With the CDL 2023 season commencing in December last year, the qualifier for Major II is currently underway. This major's qualifier matches began on January 13 and will continue to take place every weekend until the main tournament, which kicks off on February 2, 2023.

Each team in the qualifiers is set to play five games over three weekends. The top eight teams will head to the LAN tournament with the added advantage of being in the upper bracket while also receiving 10 CDL points for every win they obtain. This article will detail how the first week of qualifiers went, the schedule for Week 2, and more.

CDL Major II Qualifiers Week 1: Team standings, results, and more

Major 1 winners lead the standings (Image via Call of Duty League)
A total of 10 CDL matches took place over the weekend, with Toronto Ultra taking away the most number of points with two wins. However, the New York Subliners continue to lead the table while being 15 points ahead of second place.

Given below are the results of all the Week 1 qualifier matches:

January 14

Toronto Ultra 3 — 0 London Royal Ravens

Boston Breach 3 — 0 Minnesota RØKKR

Vegas Legion 3 — 2 Seattle Surge

January 15

Florida Mutineers 3 — 2 Los Angeles Guerillas

Minnesota RØKKR 3 — 2 London Royal Ravens

Atlanta FaZe 3 — 2 Seattle Surge

New York Subliners 3 — 1 Los Angeles Thieves

January 16

Toronto Ultra 3 — 1 Florida Mutineers

OpTic Texas 3 — 2 Boston Breach

Los Angeles Guerrillas 3 — 1 Los Angeles Thieves

Schedule for Week 2 (January 20 to January 22)

  • New York Subliners vs Florida Mutineers: 3:00 pm EST Fri, January 20
  • Seattle Surge vs OpTic Texas: 4:30 pm EST Fri, January 20
  • LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra: 6:00 pm EST Fri, January 20
  • Boston Breach vs Vegas Legion: 3:00 pm EST Sat, January 21
  • LA Thieves vs London Royal Ravens: 4:30 pm EST Sat, January 21
  • Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas: 6:00 pm EST Sat, January 21
  • Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Røkkr: 7:30 pm EST Sat, January 21
  • Vegas Legion vs London Royal Ravens: 3:00 pm EST Sun, January 22
  • LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Røkkr: 4:30 pm EST Sun, January 22
  • New York Subliners vs Atlanta FaZe: 6:00 pm EST Sun, January 22

Interested readers can watch the CDL qualifiers on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel and on CallofDutyLeague.com, with the upcoming Major II tournament streamed on the same platforms. Additionally, Twitch streamers and content creators will likely be hosting watch parties to increase the total number of views for the qualifiers and the Major events as well.

Edited by Atul S
