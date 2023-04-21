Call of Duty League Major IV tournament weekend: Upper Bracket results, map schedule, and a lot more

Call of Duty League Major IV has kicked off, and the Winners Round 1 has successfully wrapped up, with the players displaying some excellent performances. All teams performed admirably, but no one could come out on top; nonetheless, the losing sides will have another chance to reclaim their glory and acquire the winner's crown.

The Major IV event has a total of 12 squads and features a double-elimination format, with teams seeded based on their Stage IV Qualifier placement. All matches are played in a best-of-five style, except for the Grand Final, which is played in a best-of-nine format. The outcome of the Upper Bracket matches will be discussed in further depth below.

Teams from Round 1's Winners displayed some incredible performances in Call of Duty League Stage IV Major

The Call of Duty League Major IV got off to a great start, and fans all across the world were enthused as they saw their favorite teams display impressive gameplay. Below are all the details about the results of the Upper Bracket matches.

Winners Round 1

Match 1: Minnesota RØKKR vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Mercado: LAT 250 - MIN 187, El Asilo: LAT 6 - MIN 2, Expo: LAT 2 - MIN 3, Hotel: LAT 250 - MIN 182)

(Mercado: LAT 250 - MIN 187, El Asilo: LAT 6 - MIN 2, Expo: LAT 2 - MIN 3, Hotel: LAT 250 - MIN 182) Match 2: Vegas Legion vs. New York Subliners (Mercado: NYSL 250 - LV 200, El Asilo: NYSL 6 - LV 0, El Asilo: NYSL 3: LV 0)

(Mercado: NYSL 250 - LV 200, El Asilo: NYSL 6 - LV 0, El Asilo: NYSL 3: LV 0) Match 3: Boston Breach vs. Optic Texas (Mercado: OPTX 250 - BOS 164, Embassy: OPTX 3 - BOS 6, Hotel: OPTX 3 - BOS 2, Hotel: OPTX 250 - BOS 191)

(Mercado: OPTX 250 - BOS 164, Embassy: OPTX 3 - BOS 6, Hotel: OPTX 3 - BOS 2, Hotel: OPTX 250 - BOS 191) Match 4: Atlanta Faze vs. Seattle Surge (Hotel: ATL 229 - SEA 250, Hotel: ATL 6 - SEA 2, El Asilo: ATL 3 - SEA 0, Hydro: ATL 250 - SEA 142)

Results of Winners Round 1

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Los Angeles Thieves (1 - 3)

Vegas Legion vs. New York Subliners (0 - 3)

Boston Breach vs. Optic Texas (1 - 3)

Atlanta Faze vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 1)

All the defeated teams from the Call of Duty League Upper Bracket will be given a second shot in Elimination Round 1, and all the winners have qualified for Winners Round 2. Below are the schedules for both.

Call of Duty League @CODLeague of these teams will be ELIMINATED today



Who do you have moving on? of these teams will be ELIMINATED todayWho do you have moving on? 5️⃣ of these teams will be ELIMINATED today ❌ Who do you have moving on? https://t.co/BMlRMBhk6C

Schedule for Elimination Round 1

Match 1 - Friday, April 21, 11 pm - Florida Mutineers vs. Las Vegas Legion

- Friday, April 21, 11 pm - Florida Mutineers vs. Las Vegas Legion Match 2 - Saturday, April 22, 12:30 am - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge

- Saturday, April 22, 12:30 am - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge Match 3 - Saturday, April 22, 2 am - London Royal Ravens vs. Minnesota RØKKR

- Saturday, April 22, 2 am - London Royal Ravens vs. Minnesota RØKKR Match 4 - Saturday, April 22, 3:30 am - Toronto Ultra vs. Boston Breach

Schedule for Winner's Round 2

Match 1 - Sunday, April 23, 12:30 am - Atlanta Faze vs. Los Angeles Thieves

- Sunday, April 23, 12:30 am - Atlanta Faze vs. Los Angeles Thieves Match 2 - Sunday, April 23, 2:00 am - New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas

The Call of Duty League Major IV Grand Final is set for April 24, 2023, at 3:30 am IST.

Poll : 0 votes