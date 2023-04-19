How to get Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 CDL Major IV Twitch viewership rewards 

Exciting free goodies are on the way for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 enthusiasts, with Call of Duty League's Stage 4 Major IV starting soon. CDL is a prominent esports tournament associated with the COD series. The Major III winner was Toronto Ultra, but in the Stage 4 Qualifiers OpTic Texas dominated the scene and came out on top.

Professional players are getting ready for Stage 4 Major IV since the stakes are huge this time, and they all need to perform well. The winners of this phase will be rewarded handsomely. Moreover, spectators also have the chance to win rewards by merely watching streams featuring CDL live matches. How they can do so has been mentioned below.

How to get CDL Major IV rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

To get the rewards, players need to link their Activision account to their respective Twitch account. Here are the steps that need to be followed:

You first need to create or sign in to your Activision account and link your Battle.net, Steam, Xbox, or PSN profile to it. After that, you need to link your Twitch account with your Activision account. Lastly, you need to authorize the link request.

After successfully linking the accounts, you must go to Call of Duty's official Twitch channel and watch the livestreams that feature CDL's matches to receive in-game prizes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, the rewards you'll get will be based on the amount of time you spend on those streams.

CDL Major IV viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The upcoming CDL Major IV will begin on April 21 and will last four days. Every day, players will get a fresh set of rewards, which will include Double XP Tokens, Double Weapon XP Tokens, Calling Cards, and Emblems. These are the simplest bonuses to obtain since all you have to do is watch the live feeds. Although this won't cost you any money, it will take some of your time.

A more in-depth list of all the relevant rewards that can be obtained during the Major IV have been provided below.

Detailed list of all the rewards players can earn via Twitch drops in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

April 20

20/4 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token and 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Play Your Life Calling Card

2-hour viewing time: I Don't Miss My 1's Calling Card

April 21

21/4 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token and 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Mainstage Ready Calling Card

2-hour viewing time: Get Carried Emblem

April 22

22/4 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: EZ XP Weapon Sticker and It’s My Year Calling Card

1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 1 hr Weapon XP Token and 1 hr XP Token

2-hour viewing time: Future Pro Weapon Sticker

April 23

23/4 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token and Oil Slick Weapon Blueprint

1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

2-hour viewing time: Get in my Backpack Weapon Sticker

Above are all the rewards players can earn by watching the live broadcast of the CDL Major IV matches for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

