Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 generally hosts the Double XP events towards the end of the week. This event allows the player base to grind the titles and receive massive rewards due to the increased XP gain. Activision enables the Double XP events over the weekend to aid players in investing more time in-game as they are out of general academic and office hours. This causes a large influx of players into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as players try to get through as many battle pass levels as possible during the event.

Here are the details of the upcoming Double XP event for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 set to receive another Double XP event

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Unleash your inner competitor in Season 03 of Call of Duty It’s time to bring your game to the next levelUnleash your inner competitor in Season 03 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now. It’s time to bring your game to the next level 🔝Unleash your inner competitor in Season 03 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now. https://t.co/JUuwZK1nHc

Activision releases a few limited-time events (LTEs) to support the players in gaining higher rewards for their grind. The Double XP event is one such LTE that provides the community with one of the most significant incentives. Players who log in and play either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 can gain double the amount of XP.

This is especially helpful for players who purchase battle passes but fall behind in unlocking the tiers due to time constraints. The Double XP event ensures players get on the seasonal content inside the battle pass and level their guns while grinding the game.

Double XP schedule

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



New Operator, Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, 1,100 COD Points and more instant grat

New Battle Pass Infil Sector + 20 Tier skips

12 bonus Variant Skins Step up to a higher class of combat excellence with BlackCell – the premier Battle Pass upgradeNew Operator, Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, 1,100 COD Points and more instant gratNew Battle Pass Infil Sector + 20 Tier skips12 bonus Variant Skins Step up to a higher class of combat excellence with BlackCell – the premier Battle Pass upgrade 😤▶ New Operator, Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, 1,100 COD Points and more instant grat▶ New Battle Pass Infil Sector + 20 Tier skips▶ 12 bonus Variant Skins https://t.co/j7WjZ6mmkC

The Double XP event starts a day early for all PlayStation (PS) users and then kicks off for all other supported platforms. The LTE will reportedly begin on April 20, 2023, for the PS player base and April 21, 2023, for all other platforms.

The PS community will get only double XP on April 20, but gain double XP, weapon XP boost, and battle pass XP boost from April 21 alongside all other platforms. The Double XP event will conclude on April 24, 2023, and is expected to wrap up at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET/ 10:30 pm IST.

Players can earn double XP tokens by watching the Call of Duty League (CDL) Major 4 on Twitch as free rewards. It is important to note that players must link their Activision accounts with Twitch to redeem these rewards into their Call of Duty account.

Season 3

The Season 3 update has brought a long list of playable content to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, including new maps, game modes, weapons, operators, and cosmetics. Players can hasten their process of unlocking all the items that require completion by earning XP in the upcoming Double XP event.

This can also include different missions or challenges to unlock the previous season’s weapons that players failed to open in Season 2.

Fans can watch for more announcements on Call of Duty’s official Twitter page and the blog. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes