Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 patch notes: New maps, weapons and game modes, Ranked changes and a lot more

The Season 3 patch of Modern Warfare 2 is currently live on all platforms. The latest major update comes with tons of changes and new content for players to explore and enjoy.

This new patch of Modern Warfare 2 has not only added new maps to the playlist of multiplayers, but has also introduced brand new weapons to the title's armory. Alongside them, it also comes with changes to the fan-favorite Ranked Mode, which includes updated rule sets and new rewards for Season 3.

Let's take a look at all the changes that arrived with Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2, according to the official patch notes.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 patch notes

GLOBAL

A new season has arrived, and with it, new content and gameplay updates spanning Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Fan favorites Alejandro and Valeria have returned to settle the score. New modes including Massive Resurgence, Gunfight and Cranked have arrived, along with new multiplayer maps. Season 03 is anyone’s game!

For the latest live issue tracking, please refer to our official Trello board.

RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT

Earlier this month, the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ team revealed new detections and tools in the fight against cheaters, including in Ranked Play. See the full details in the official blog here.

BATTLE PASS

The Blackcell Battle pass of Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

BlackCell

BlackCell is a Battle Pass Bundle and Pro Pack combined with even more items. BlackCell is a premium offering that provides incredible value – to be used across both games. For more details, see the BlackCell blog.

Automatic Spend

For players looking for an alternative to manual Battle Pass token spending, we’ve added an automatic spend option. Players can also choose to manually earn Battle Token Tier Skips and spend them as they did in prior seasons.

Battle Pass map of Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

There is still the option to unlock Battle Pass sectors manually, and players can switch between Automatic and Manual pathing at any time during the season, which is great for those who don’t mind what other rewards they earn after they get their favorites.

For more details, visit the Season 03 Battle Pass blog.

EVENTS

Trophy Hunt event of Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Trophy Hunt New Limited-Time Event

Players and enemy combatants will drop Trophies when eliminated. Trophies can also be found via loot. Trophies must be collected and secured at an Upload Station to add them to your bank.

Multiplayer

Trophies drop from each unique player killed. Collect Trophies and finish the match to add them to your bank.

Battle Royale

Operators and AI Combatants drop Trophies when eliminated

Trophies can also be found by looting.

Trophies are extracted from the match via the following methods:

Secured at an Upload Station

Match victory

DMZ

Operators and Agents drop trophies when killed. Trophies can also be found in loot. Trophies must be collected and secured at an Upload Station, or extracted to add them to your bank.

Once extracted, these trophies can be exchanged for items shown in the Events tab, including:

Weapon Blueprints

Vehicle Skins

Battle Pass Token Tier Skips

Those who redeem enough items will also unlock some exclusive Operator Skins for their efforts.

PROGRESSION

Progression has been updated for Season 03:

Prestige 10: Unlocked at Level 500

Prestige 11: Unlocked at Level 550

Prestige 12: Unlocked at Level 600

Prestige 13: Unlocked at Level 650

CHALLENGES

New Weapon Unlock Challenges for Season 02 Battle Pass weapons:

ISO Hemlock - Get 20 Longshot kills with Assault Rifles

KV Broadside - Get 10 one-shot kills with Shotguns

Dual Kodachis - Get 20 kills with Melee weapons

New Camo and Mastery Challenges for the Cronen Squall and FJX Imperium

New set of Prestige Stickerbook Challenges

WEAPONS

New Weapons

FJX Imperium of Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle

Engineered destruction at its finest, this anti-personnel, bolt-action Sniper Rifle intervenes in tense situations with hard-hitting .408 rounds.

Cronen Squall of Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Cronen Squall Battle Rifle

A bullpup, semi-automatic rifle chambered in 6.8 Wrath and designed for distance shooting and exceptional damage output.

WEAPON BALANCING

Season 03’s changes add more responsiveness to movement and the fluidity of combat including a reduction to the intensity of damage feedback (e.g., camera shake and HUD overlays). We have also decreased the magnitude on some of the more punitive Attachment cons. We feel this will result in an expansion in Attachment viability that will enable a broader spectrum of playstyles to excel—Including a change to Explosive Ammo, which allows Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles to down players in one shot. As we head into Season 03 Reloaded, we will be keeping a close eye on Weapons, Equipment, Killstreaks—among other mechanics, to ensure fair, fun, and strategically rich gameplay.

NOTE: Updates listed below that have certain impacts listed for Armor are only present in Warzone 2 and are indicated with: “Warzone 2.0 Only”

In the context of the below changes—when a Minimum Armor Damage value is added to a Weapon or Attachment, it is an increase to effectiveness. When a Maximum Armor Damage value is added, it is a decrease to effectiveness.

» Assault Rifles «

ISO Hemlock

All Damage Ranges reduced

Lower Torso Damage reduced

M13B

Headshot Damage slightly reduced

Lower Torso Damage increased

Mid-range Damage distance increased

Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced

STB 556

Headshot Damage increased

Leg Damage increased

Lower Torso Damage increased

Mid-range Damage distance increased

Mid-range Damage reduced

TAQ-56

Headshot Damage Increased

» Battle Rifles «

FTAC Recon

Movement Speed increased

Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased

Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased

Lachmann 762

Movement Speed increased

SO-14

Movement Speed increased

Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

TAQ-V

Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

Movement Speed increased

Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased

» Handguns «

Basilisk

Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only

» Light Machine Guns «

RAAL MG

Headshot Damage reduced

Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only

Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased

Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased

Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased

RPK

Close-mid Damage slightly reduced

» Marksman Rifles «

Tempus Torrent

All Damage Ranges reduced slightly

Close-mid Damage reduced slightly

Headshot Damage reduced

» Submachine Guns «

Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased

BAS-P

ADS Move Speed increased

All Damage Ranges increased

Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only

Lachmann Sub

Headshot Damage decreased

Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased

Burst-Fire time between shots decreased

Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased

MX9

Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Vaznev-9K

Headshot Damage decreased

VEL 46

Headshot Damage decreased

ATTACHMENTS

Ammunition

Basilisk

.500 Snakeshot

Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Explosive

Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot | Warzone 2.0 Only

Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree

ISO Hemlock

.300 Blackout (All Types)

Headshot Damage increased

Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased

Initial Recoil increased slightly

Long-range Damage decreased

Mid-range Damage increased

Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only

Recoil violence increased

Barrel, Stock, and Magazine Attachment stats are affected according to how ‘Large’, ‘Small’, ‘Heavy’, ‘Light’, ‘Long’, or ‘Short’ they are relative to other Attachments. In essence, the below changes increase the upsides of most Attachments stats while decreasing their downsides—resulting in an overall increase to Attachment power level.

Barrel

Heavy Barrels

ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced

Light Barrels

Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced

Short Barrels

ADS Speed benefit increased

Damage Range penalty reduced

Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing

Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing

Bipod

ADS Speed penalty reduced

Laser

Laser brightness increased

Magazine

Large Magazines

Light Machine Guns (Global)

Handling and Movement penalties reduced

Kastov 545

60 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

Kastov 762

40 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

Lachmann Sub

50 Round Drum

Handling penalty reduced

M13B

60 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

M16

60 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

Vaznev-9K

45 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

VEL 46

50 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

60 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

Small Magazines

Movement Speed increased

Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Fennec 45

Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)

Damage increased

Damage Ranges reduced

Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Time between bursts reduced

STB 556

Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)

Damage increased

Mid-range Damage distances increased

Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Time between shots increased

Rear Grip

Basilisk

Akimbo Basilisk

Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Stock

Heavy Stocks

ADS Move Speed penalty reduced

Aiming Stability benefit increased

Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased

GENERAL

Blueprints

Pro-Tuning is no longer removed from all Attachments when altering a Pro-Tuned Blueprint

Bomb Squad

Explosive Damage mitigation now also applies to Armor | Warzone 2.0 Only

Damage Feedback

Visual feedback adjusted to increase visibility when taking damage

Death Effects

Death Effects are now visible when killing AI

Dive

Diving fire delay reduced

Slide

Sliding speed slightly increased

FIELD UPGRADES

Adjustments

Added Thermal Vision to the Tactical Camera for Night Map Modes

EQUIPMENT

Gas Grenades should no longer detonate enemy explosives

Claymore | Warzone 2.0 Only

Armor damage reduced

Flash Grenade

Flash effect duration reduced

Frag Grenade | Warzone 2.0 Only

One hit kill radius against fully armored Players reduced

Proximity Mine | Warzone 2.0 Only

Armor damage reduced

Armor damage reduced against crouched or prone Players

Semtex

Now kills downed Players when stuck

KILLSTREAKS

Players watching a Killcam after getting killed by a Cruise Missile will no longer be looking downwards when they respawn

Reduced the range of screen shakes for Precision Airstrike explosions

Juggernaut should now be able to see the tablet screen when planting or defusing a bomb

Bomb Drone | Warzone 2.0 Only

Can no longer down fully armored Players

Cluster Mine | Warzone 2.0 Only

Armor damage reduced

VEHICLES

Vehicle windows can now be destroyed by melee attacks

Vehicle tires can now be popped with knives

AUDIO

Added a new cinematic music slider to the front end, which will allow Players to control UI music, game intros/outros, and cinematic sequences separately from music that happens during gameplay

Various refinements to footstep and occlusion mixes

SOCIAL

Groups Request Manager

Quality of life improvements for requests to join groups in the Social menu.

Recruit a Friend

Know someone who has yet to experience Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? You and your friends can get rewarded through the new Recruit a Friend program.

Recruits and recruiters can then earn rewards for completing challenges together

NOTE: This Program is not available in Austria, Argentina, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, and the Philippines.

UI/UX

Player names now appear in the squad lists of a Private Battle Royale Match

Added the ability to preview tracers and death effects that come with weapon Blueprints

New front end/pre-game lobby scene

GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Weapons Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that disallowed Tuning on the Assault-60 Stock Factory for the FSS Hurricane, FTAC Recon, and Tempus Torrent

Fixed incorrect ammo names on the SPW 40mm HE and KL40-M2 Underbarrel Grenade Launchers

Fixed numerous Blueprints that were unable to be brought into DMZ

Fixed Underbarrel Launcher and Underbarrel Shotgun Attachment compatibility issues

Fixed .50 GS Barrels that were not equipping properly

Fixed P890 Triggers that were not equipping properly

Fixed Attachment descriptions for unlocks on the KV Broadside progression tree

Fixed an incorrect unlock level description on the SP-X 80 progression tree

Fixed an issue with the progression of .50 GS and KV Broadside camo challenges

Fixed an issue where the UI would sometimes incorrectly display 6 out of 5 attachments

Vehicles Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing tires on the Armored Truck from being popped

Fixed the minimap icon of the neutral LTV with a turret not having a turret

Fixed an issue that makes the Player getting stuck in vehicles much less likely

Fixed an issue where roof-exiting on an ATV could push the Player through collision objects

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to exit a vehicle and leave Maps in certain areas

Fixed an issue causing vehicles to sometime become disabled when one of their tires was still on land

Fixed an issue that allowed helicopters to fly through objects after deploying AI

Fixed an issue causing flares on the Heavy Chopper to deploy too high

Fixed an issue causing War Tracks to not clear from Players in the turrets of the Armored Patrol Boat if the driver dies

Killstreaks Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing Crossbow bolts to not damage Recon Drones and Bomb Drones

Fixed an issue causing Explosive Crossbow bolts to not damage the Wheelson

Fixed a handful of issues that prevented Cluster Mines from being damaged correctly by different sources

Fixed a small number of out of bounds issues that could impact piloting a Drone

Field Upgrades Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented Armor from being used while DDoS was active

Equipment Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent Players using the Riot Shield from being killed by Drill Charges

UI/UX Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Players could spam invites to other Players as a form of griefing

Fixed an issue allowing Players to whisper, toggle mute, report or block Players, and add friends from the Leaderboard at the end of a match

Fixed an issue causing misaligned stats in the Scoreboard in Multiplayer

Fixed an issue affecting Double Kill Challenge tracking in the UI

Fixed an issue where the Basilisk, .50 GS and LA-B 330 weapons had incorrectly set weapon camo challenges

Fixed an issue allowing custom Perk Packages to be edited while in-game

PC SETTINGS

New key-bind settings in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Keybind Presets

Keybind Preset allows Players to use a pre-determined set of keybinds very easily if you want to change all your keybinds with a single click. Several presets are available: Default, which is the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 default, Classic which is inspired by Warzone 1 initial keybinds and Simplified, which allows to reduce the amount of keybinds and can be useful for Accessibility. Keybind Preset can be found in KBM, at the top of the Keybinds tab.

New Gyro settings in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Gyro Ratcheting

Gyro Ratcheting is a new setting that allows the player to disable the gyro to reposition the controller by pressing a specific key, without impacting the key's original behavior. Several actions can be used to disable for Gyro and reposition the controller. This setting was requested by the community to improve the Gyro Aiming experience. Gyro Ratcheting can be found in Controller, in the Advanced tab with all the settings dedicated to Gyro.

SPECIAL OPS

ATOMGRAD RAID

Added ping icons for platforms in Episode 02

Increased the difficulty of the escape sequence in Episode 02

If a Player is downed when the final airlock sequence starts in Episode 02, they will now be revived and placed in a safe spot

ATOMGRAD RAID BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the red buttons to the first number puzzle would disappear after being interacted with in Episode 01

Fixed an exploit where Players could leave the Map in Episode 01

Fixed an issue preventing the spectator camera from working as intended during the final sequence in Episode 02

Fixed an issue causing the Raid Rewards screen to display in an incorrect aspect ratio

COOPERATIVE

Loadouts can now be used in all non-modified Cooperative content

Added a unique Loadout configuration option

COOPERATIVE BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where the “kill enemies with throwing knives” Challenge was not tracking properly

Fixed a bug where defusing a Claymore while wearing an Assault Suit would cause the Player to lose the Assault Suit

Fixed a weapon exploit using Kit/Role Select crate

MULTIPLAYER

Multiplayer changes in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

PLAYLIST

Modes

Alley map of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Gunfight

Gunfight is here with 4 maps at Season 03 launch, and new maps coming in future seasons. This iconic 2v2 mode is sure to make for high-octane moments of combat.

Cranked

Cranked takes Team Deathmatch and amps up the intensity by putting a countdown on any Operator who earns an elimination. If they cannot earn another elimination before the timer hits zero, they meet an untimely explosive death.

Maps

Palayo's Lighthouse map of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Core (6v6)

Pelayo’s Lighthouse

Black Gold

Gunfight Maps (2v2)

Alley

Blacksite

Exhibit

Shipment

Battle Maps (Ground War and Invasion)

Rohan Oil

Sattiq Cave Complex

GENERAL

Gameplay Updates

Round ending kills in single life Modes will now properly track on the scoreboard

Free-for-All style games that result in a tie will now display as a tie for all Players who achieved the top score. Previously, only the first three Players would receive the tie, and any remaining Players would receive a loss

Added a black fader when spectating teammates in Core Multiplayer to avoid gaining Map information in areas of the Map outside of alive teammate locations

MULTIPLAYER BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Players could get into stacked crates on El Asilo

Fixed general issues with Player collision, Equipment collision, and bullet collision on Al Malik International, Dome, Taraq, Embassy, Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Al Bagra Fortress, Sarrif Bay, Sa’id, and Zaya Observatory

Fixed an issue where some UI elements were not appearing correctly on Ground War Maps

Fixed an issue that could result in a game crash when using the Combat Knife or Riot Shield to melee a Wheelson

Fixed a handful of out of bounds trigger issues

RANKED PLAY

Ranked Play continues in Season 03, featuring NEW Seasonal Rewards! So whether you’re jumping into your first Ranked Play match or continuing your Season 02 Grind, there’s plenty to unlock and lots of competition to face. Here are some important details to keep in mind for new players. For returning players, consider this a refresher:

Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings

Ranked Play continues in Season 03! Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same maps, modes, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

Updated Restrictions

The following have been restricted in Ranked Play to match active Call of Duty League rules:

Cronen Squall Battle Rifle

Updated Game Modes and Maps:

CDL Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

CDL Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

CDL Control

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Himmelmatt Expo

Season 3 brings tons of changes to Ranked mode of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

SR (Skill Rating)

Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.

All new Ranked Play players begin their journey in Bronze I with 0 SR.

Players increase their SR by winning matches and lose SR whenever they lose matches.

Both individual and team performance will impact how much SR you gain or lose per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has a bigger impact on SR gained or lost so that all winning playstyles are more consistently rewarded.

Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones:

Bronze – Starting Division

– Starting Division Silver – 900 SR

– 900 SR Gold – 2,100 SR

– 2,100 SR Platinum – 3,600 SR

– 3,600 SR Diamond – 5,400 SR

– 5,400 SR Crimson – 7,500 SR

– 7,500 SR Iridescent – 10,000 SR

– 10,000 SR Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:

Bronze through Crimson players will start one Skill Division below where they finish, starting in Tier I of that new Division.

For example, a player who finishes the Season in Platinum II will be dropped back to Gold I at the start of the next Season.

Players who end the current season in Bronze will start at Bronze I in the next Season.

The highest starting position each Season is Diamond I.

Players who participated in Season 02 will experience the above at the start of Season 03.

Seasonal Rewards

Rank Rewards

End of Season Skill Setback

Demotion Protection

Ranks & Rewards

MWII Ranked Play is the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.

Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.

Ranked Play now features brand new Season 03 Rewards!

Ranks and Rank Rewards

Separate from the player’s SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player’s lifetime win total across their Ranked Play career.

All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50.

Players increase their Rank by winning matches to earn Stars. Each win grants one (1) Star. Win enough matches and you’ll earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank.

Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards:

Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Rank 10: ‘Press F’ Emblem

‘Press F’ Emblem Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint Rank 20: ‘Ace’ Weapon Charm

‘Ace’ Weapon Charm Rank 25: ‘Turn It Up’ Emblem

‘Turn It Up’ Emblem Rank 30: ‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total.

‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total. Rank 35: ‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal

‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint Rank 45: ‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm

‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank.

Season 03 Rewards

In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.

Throughout the Season 03, players can earn the following rewards:

5 Wins: ‘Season 03 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

‘Season 03 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins : ‘I’m That Dawg’ Weapon Charm

: ‘I’m That Dawg’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘Tippable’ Large Weapon Decal

‘Tippable’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘Ranked Play Season 03’ Loading Screen

‘Ranked Play Season 03’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘Season 03 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Division Skins:

Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:

Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.

Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

Seasonal Division Rewards

Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.

The Season 03 rewards are as follows:

Top 250: ‘Season 03 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 03 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: ‘Season 03 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 03 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 03 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 03 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 03 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 03 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem

Emblem Bronze: Emblem

Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 03 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

Competitive Integrity Features

From Start to Finish: Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders.

SR Forgiveness: If a player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR.

It is still possible to earn SR if players can overcome their disadvantage, but a loss at a numerical disadvantage will not yield SR loss for players outside of the leaving player’s party.

Fair Fights, Even Teams: If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu.

Professional Conduct Only: Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions.

Demotion Protection: After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they will first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion.

Demotion Protection is also applied for the player’s first 3 games of each Ranked Play Season.

Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:

Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division

Can party with players within 1 Skill Division Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions

Can party within 2 Skill Divisions Bronze - Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions

Bug Fixes

Addressed incorrect messaging when a player disconnects from the other team at the beginning of a match.

Addressed incorrect penalty messaging when a player disconnects and receives their first suspension.

