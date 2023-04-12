Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 patch notes: New maps, weapons and game modes, Ranked changes and a lot more

The Season 3 patch of Modern Warfare 2 is currently live on all platforms. The latest major update comes with tons of changes and new content for players to explore and enjoy.
This new patch of Modern Warfare 2 has not only added new maps to the playlist of multiplayers, but has also introduced brand new weapons to the title's armory. Alongside them, it also comes with changes to the fan-favorite Ranked Mode, which includes updated rule sets and new rewards for Season 3.
Let's take a look at all the changes that arrived with Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2, according to the official patch notes.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 patch notes
GLOBAL
A new season has arrived, and with it, new content and gameplay updates spanning Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Fan favorites Alejandro and Valeria have returned to settle the score. New modes including Massive Resurgence, Gunfight and Cranked have arrived, along with new multiplayer maps. Season 03 is anyone’s game!
For the latest live issue tracking, please refer to our official Trello board.
RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT
- Earlier this month, the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ team revealed new detections and tools in the fight against cheaters, including in Ranked Play. See the full details in the official blog here.
BATTLE PASS
BlackCell
- BlackCell is a Battle Pass Bundle and Pro Pack combined with even more items. BlackCell is a premium offering that provides incredible value – to be used across both games. For more details, see the BlackCell blog.
Automatic Spend
- For players looking for an alternative to manual Battle Pass token spending, we’ve added an automatic spend option. Players can also choose to manually earn Battle Token Tier Skips and spend them as they did in prior seasons.
There is still the option to unlock Battle Pass sectors manually, and players can switch between Automatic and Manual pathing at any time during the season, which is great for those who don’t mind what other rewards they earn after they get their favorites.
For more details, visit the Season 03 Battle Pass blog.
EVENTS
Trophy Hunt New Limited-Time Event
Players and enemy combatants will drop Trophies when eliminated. Trophies can also be found via loot. Trophies must be collected and secured at an Upload Station to add them to your bank.
Multiplayer
- Trophies drop from each unique player killed. Collect Trophies and finish the match to add them to your bank.
Battle Royale
- Operators and AI Combatants drop Trophies when eliminated
- Trophies can also be found by looting.
- Trophies are extracted from the match via the following methods:
- Secured at an Upload Station
- Match victory
DMZ
- Operators and Agents drop trophies when killed. Trophies can also be found in loot. Trophies must be collected and secured at an Upload Station, or extracted to add them to your bank.
- Once extracted, these trophies can be exchanged for items shown in the Events tab, including:
- Weapon Blueprints
- Vehicle Skins
- Battle Pass Token Tier Skips
- Those who redeem enough items will also unlock some exclusive Operator Skins for their efforts.
PROGRESSION
Progression has been updated for Season 03:
- Prestige 10: Unlocked at Level 500
- Prestige 11: Unlocked at Level 550
- Prestige 12: Unlocked at Level 600
- Prestige 13: Unlocked at Level 650
CHALLENGES
- New Weapon Unlock Challenges for Season 02 Battle Pass weapons:
- ISO Hemlock - Get 20 Longshot kills with Assault Rifles
- KV Broadside - Get 10 one-shot kills with Shotguns
- Dual Kodachis - Get 20 kills with Melee weapons
- New Camo and Mastery Challenges for the Cronen Squall and FJX Imperium
- New set of Prestige Stickerbook Challenges
WEAPONS
New Weapons
FJX Imperium of Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)
FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle
- Engineered destruction at its finest, this anti-personnel, bolt-action Sniper Rifle intervenes in tense situations with hard-hitting .408 rounds.
Cronen Squall of Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)
Cronen Squall Battle Rifle
- A bullpup, semi-automatic rifle chambered in 6.8 Wrath and designed for distance shooting and exceptional damage output.
WEAPON BALANCING
Season 03’s changes add more responsiveness to movement and the fluidity of combat including a reduction to the intensity of damage feedback (e.g., camera shake and HUD overlays). We have also decreased the magnitude on some of the more punitive Attachment cons. We feel this will result in an expansion in Attachment viability that will enable a broader spectrum of playstyles to excel—Including a change to Explosive Ammo, which allows Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles to down players in one shot. As we head into Season 03 Reloaded, we will be keeping a close eye on Weapons, Equipment, Killstreaks—among other mechanics, to ensure fair, fun, and strategically rich gameplay.
NOTE: Updates listed below that have certain impacts listed for Armor are only present in Warzone 2 and are indicated with: “Warzone 2.0 Only”
In the context of the below changes—when a Minimum Armor Damage value is added to a Weapon or Attachment, it is an increase to effectiveness. When a Maximum Armor Damage value is added, it is a decrease to effectiveness.
» Assault Rifles «
ISO Hemlock
- All Damage Ranges reduced
- Lower Torso Damage reduced
M13B
- Headshot Damage slightly reduced
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced
STB 556
- Headshot Damage increased
- Leg Damage increased
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Mid-range Damage reduced
TAQ-56
- Headshot Damage Increased
» Battle Rifles «
FTAC Recon
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
Lachmann 762
- Movement Speed increased
SO-14
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
TAQ-V
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased
» Handguns «
Basilisk
- Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
» Light Machine Guns «
RAAL MG
- Headshot Damage reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased
RPK
- Close-mid Damage slightly reduced
» Marksman Rifles «
Tempus Torrent
- All Damage Ranges reduced slightly
- Close-mid Damage reduced slightly
- Headshot Damage reduced
» Submachine Guns «
Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased
BAS-P
- ADS Move Speed increased
- All Damage Ranges increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
Lachmann Sub
- Headshot Damage decreased
- Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased
- Burst-Fire time between shots decreased
- Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased
MX9
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
Vaznev-9K
- Headshot Damage decreased
VEL 46
- Headshot Damage decreased
ATTACHMENTS
Ammunition
Basilisk
- .500 Snakeshot
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Explosive
- Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree
ISO Hemlock
.300 Blackout (All Types)
- Headshot Damage increased
- Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased
- Initial Recoil increased slightly
- Long-range Damage decreased
- Mid-range Damage increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Recoil violence increased
Barrel, Stock, and Magazine Attachment stats are affected according to how ‘Large’, ‘Small’, ‘Heavy’, ‘Light’, ‘Long’, or ‘Short’ they are relative to other Attachments. In essence, the below changes increase the upsides of most Attachments stats while decreasing their downsides—resulting in an overall increase to Attachment power level.
Barrel
Heavy Barrels
- ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced
Light Barrels
- Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced
Short Barrels
- ADS Speed benefit increased
- Damage Range penalty reduced
- Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing
- Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing
Bipod
- ADS Speed penalty reduced
Laser
- Laser brightness increased
Magazine
Large Magazines
Light Machine Guns (Global)
- Handling and Movement penalties reduced
Kastov 545
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
Kastov 762
- 40 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
Lachmann Sub
- 50 Round Drum
- Handling penalty reduced
M13B
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
M16
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
Vaznev-9K
- 45 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
VEL 46
- 50 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
Small Magazines
- Movement Speed increased
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
Fennec 45
- Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Damage Ranges reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Time between bursts reduced
STB 556
- Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distances increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Time between shots increased
Rear Grip
Basilisk
- Akimbo Basilisk
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Stock
Heavy Stocks
- ADS Move Speed penalty reduced
- Aiming Stability benefit increased
- Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased
GENERAL
Blueprints
- Pro-Tuning is no longer removed from all Attachments when altering a Pro-Tuned Blueprint
Bomb Squad
- Explosive Damage mitigation now also applies to Armor | Warzone 2.0 Only
Damage Feedback
- Visual feedback adjusted to increase visibility when taking damage
Death Effects
- Death Effects are now visible when killing AI
Dive
- Diving fire delay reduced
Slide
- Sliding speed slightly increased
FIELD UPGRADES
Adjustments
- Added Thermal Vision to the Tactical Camera for Night Map Modes
EQUIPMENT
Gas Grenades should no longer detonate enemy explosives
Claymore | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Armor damage reduced
Flash Grenade
- Flash effect duration reduced
Frag Grenade | Warzone 2.0 Only
- One hit kill radius against fully armored Players reduced
Proximity Mine | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Armor damage reduced
- Armor damage reduced against crouched or prone Players
Semtex
- Now kills downed Players when stuck
KILLSTREAKS
- Players watching a Killcam after getting killed by a Cruise Missile will no longer be looking downwards when they respawn
- Reduced the range of screen shakes for Precision Airstrike explosions
- Juggernaut should now be able to see the tablet screen when planting or defusing a bomb
Bomb Drone | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Can no longer down fully armored Players
Cluster Mine | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Armor damage reduced
VEHICLES
- Vehicle windows can now be destroyed by melee attacks
- Vehicle tires can now be popped with knives
AUDIO
- Added a new cinematic music slider to the front end, which will allow Players to control UI music, game intros/outros, and cinematic sequences separately from music that happens during gameplay
- Various refinements to footstep and occlusion mixes
SOCIAL
Groups Request Manager
- Quality of life improvements for requests to join groups in the Social menu.
Recruit a Friend
- Know someone who has yet to experience Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? You and your friends can get rewarded through the new Recruit a Friend program.
- Recruits and recruiters can then earn rewards for completing challenges together
- NOTE: This Program is not available in Austria, Argentina, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, and the Philippines.
UI/UX
- Player names now appear in the squad lists of a Private Battle Royale Match
- Added the ability to preview tracers and death effects that come with weapon Blueprints
- New front end/pre-game lobby scene
GLOBAL BUG FIXES
Weapons Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that disallowed Tuning on the Assault-60 Stock Factory for the FSS Hurricane, FTAC Recon, and Tempus Torrent
- Fixed incorrect ammo names on the SPW 40mm HE and KL40-M2 Underbarrel Grenade Launchers
- Fixed numerous Blueprints that were unable to be brought into DMZ
- Fixed Underbarrel Launcher and Underbarrel Shotgun Attachment compatibility issues
- Fixed .50 GS Barrels that were not equipping properly
- Fixed P890 Triggers that were not equipping properly
- Fixed Attachment descriptions for unlocks on the KV Broadside progression tree
- Fixed an incorrect unlock level description on the SP-X 80 progression tree
- Fixed an issue with the progression of .50 GS and KV Broadside camo challenges
- Fixed an issue where the UI would sometimes incorrectly display 6 out of 5 attachments
Vehicles Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing tires on the Armored Truck from being popped
- Fixed the minimap icon of the neutral LTV with a turret not having a turret
- Fixed an issue that makes the Player getting stuck in vehicles much less likely
- Fixed an issue where roof-exiting on an ATV could push the Player through collision objects
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to exit a vehicle and leave Maps in certain areas
- Fixed an issue causing vehicles to sometime become disabled when one of their tires was still on land
- Fixed an issue that allowed helicopters to fly through objects after deploying AI
- Fixed an issue causing flares on the Heavy Chopper to deploy too high
- Fixed an issue causing War Tracks to not clear from Players in the turrets of the Armored Patrol Boat if the driver dies
Killstreaks Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing Crossbow bolts to not damage Recon Drones and Bomb Drones
- Fixed an issue causing Explosive Crossbow bolts to not damage the Wheelson
- Fixed a handful of issues that prevented Cluster Mines from being damaged correctly by different sources
- Fixed a small number of out of bounds issues that could impact piloting a Drone
Field Upgrades Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented Armor from being used while DDoS was active
Equipment Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent Players using the Riot Shield from being killed by Drill Charges
UI/UX Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Players could spam invites to other Players as a form of griefing
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to whisper, toggle mute, report or block Players, and add friends from the Leaderboard at the end of a match
- Fixed an issue causing misaligned stats in the Scoreboard in Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue affecting Double Kill Challenge tracking in the UI
- Fixed an issue where the Basilisk, .50 GS and LA-B 330 weapons had incorrectly set weapon camo challenges
- Fixed an issue allowing custom Perk Packages to be edited while in-game
PC SETTINGS
Keybind Presets
- Keybind Preset allows Players to use a pre-determined set of keybinds very easily if you want to change all your keybinds with a single click. Several presets are available: Default, which is the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 default, Classic which is inspired by Warzone 1 initial keybinds and Simplified, which allows to reduce the amount of keybinds and can be useful for Accessibility. Keybind Preset can be found in KBM, at the top of the Keybinds tab.
New Gyro settings in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)
Gyro Ratcheting
- Gyro Ratcheting is a new setting that allows the player to disable the gyro to reposition the controller by pressing a specific key, without impacting the key's original behavior. Several actions can be used to disable for Gyro and reposition the controller. This setting was requested by the community to improve the Gyro Aiming experience. Gyro Ratcheting can be found in Controller, in the Advanced tab with all the settings dedicated to Gyro.
SPECIAL OPS
ATOMGRAD RAID
- Added ping icons for platforms in Episode 02
- Increased the difficulty of the escape sequence in Episode 02
- If a Player is downed when the final airlock sequence starts in Episode 02, they will now be revived and placed in a safe spot
ATOMGRAD RAID BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the red buttons to the first number puzzle would disappear after being interacted with in Episode 01
- Fixed an exploit where Players could leave the Map in Episode 01
- Fixed an issue preventing the spectator camera from working as intended during the final sequence in Episode 02
- Fixed an issue causing the Raid Rewards screen to display in an incorrect aspect ratio
COOPERATIVE
- Loadouts can now be used in all non-modified Cooperative content
- Added a unique Loadout configuration option
COOPERATIVE BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug where the “kill enemies with throwing knives” Challenge was not tracking properly
- Fixed a bug where defusing a Claymore while wearing an Assault Suit would cause the Player to lose the Assault Suit
- Fixed a weapon exploit using Kit/Role Select crate
MULTIPLAYER
PLAYLIST
Modes
Alley map of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)
Gunfight
- Gunfight is here with 4 maps at Season 03 launch, and new maps coming in future seasons. This iconic 2v2 mode is sure to make for high-octane moments of combat.
Cranked
- Cranked takes Team Deathmatch and amps up the intensity by putting a countdown on any Operator who earns an elimination. If they cannot earn another elimination before the timer hits zero, they meet an untimely explosive death.
Maps
Core (6v6)
- Pelayo’s Lighthouse
- Black Gold
Gunfight Maps (2v2)
- Alley
- Blacksite
- Exhibit
- Shipment
Battle Maps (Ground War and Invasion)
- Rohan Oil
- Sattiq Cave Complex
GENERAL
Gameplay Updates
- Round ending kills in single life Modes will now properly track on the scoreboard
- Free-for-All style games that result in a tie will now display as a tie for all Players who achieved the top score. Previously, only the first three Players would receive the tie, and any remaining Players would receive a loss
- Added a black fader when spectating teammates in Core Multiplayer to avoid gaining Map information in areas of the Map outside of alive teammate locations
MULTIPLAYER BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Players could get into stacked crates on El Asilo
- Fixed general issues with Player collision, Equipment collision, and bullet collision on Al Malik International, Dome, Taraq, Embassy, Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Al Bagra Fortress, Sarrif Bay, Sa’id, and Zaya Observatory
- Fixed an issue where some UI elements were not appearing correctly on Ground War Maps
- Fixed an issue that could result in a game crash when using the Combat Knife or Riot Shield to melee a Wheelson
- Fixed a handful of out of bounds trigger issues
RANKED PLAY
Ranked Play continues in Season 03, featuring NEW Seasonal Rewards! So whether you’re jumping into your first Ranked Play match or continuing your Season 02 Grind, there’s plenty to unlock and lots of competition to face. Here are some important details to keep in mind for new players. For returning players, consider this a refresher:
Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings
Ranked Play continues in Season 03! Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same maps, modes, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.
Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.
Updated Restrictions
- The following have been restricted in Ranked Play to match active Call of Duty League rules:
- Cronen Squall Battle Rifle
- Updated Game Modes and Maps:
CDL Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
CDL Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
CDL Control
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Himmelmatt Expo
Season 3 brings tons of changes to Ranked mode of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)
SR (Skill Rating)
Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.
- All new Ranked Play players begin their journey in Bronze I with 0 SR.
- Players increase their SR by winning matches and lose SR whenever they lose matches.
- Both individual and team performance will impact how much SR you gain or lose per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has a bigger impact on SR gained or lost so that all winning playstyles are more consistently rewarded.
Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones:
- Bronze – Starting Division
- Silver – 900 SR
- Gold – 2,100 SR
- Platinum – 3,600 SR
- Diamond – 5,400 SR
- Crimson – 7,500 SR
- Iridescent – 10,000 SR
- Top 250 – 10,000+ SR
End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:
- Bronze through Crimson players will start one Skill Division below where they finish, starting in Tier I of that new Division.
- For example, a player who finishes the Season in Platinum II will be dropped back to Gold I at the start of the next Season.
- Players who end the current season in Bronze will start at Bronze I in the next Season.
- The highest starting position each Season is Diamond I.
- Players who participated in Season 02 will experience the above at the start of Season 03.
Ranks & Rewards
- MWII Ranked Play is the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.
- Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.
- Ranked Play now features brand new Season 03 Rewards!
Ranks and Rank Rewards
- Separate from the player’s SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player’s lifetime win total across their Ranked Play career.
- All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50.
- Players increase their Rank by winning matches to earn Stars. Each win grants one (1) Star. Win enough matches and you’ll earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank.
- Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards:
- Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.
- Rank 10: ‘Press F’ Emblem
- Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint
- Rank 20: ‘Ace’ Weapon Charm
- Rank 25: ‘Turn It Up’ Emblem
- Rank 30: ‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total.
- Rank 35: ‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal
- Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint
- Rank 45: ‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm
- Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.
- Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank.
Season 03 Rewards
- In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.
- Throughout the Season 03, players can earn the following rewards:
- 5 Wins: ‘Season 03 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: ‘I’m That Dawg’ Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: ‘Tippable’ Large Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: ‘Ranked Play Season 03’ Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: ‘Season 03 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo
End of Season Division Rewards
At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
Division Skins:
- Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:
Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.
Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.
Seasonal Division Rewards
Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.
- The Season 03 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: ‘Season 03 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Iridescent: ‘Season 03 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: ‘Season 03 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Diamond: ‘Season 03 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Platinum: ‘Season 03 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Gold: ‘Season 03 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 03 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
Competitive Integrity Features
From Start to Finish: Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders.
SR Forgiveness: If a player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR.
- It is still possible to earn SR if players can overcome their disadvantage, but a loss at a numerical disadvantage will not yield SR loss for players outside of the leaving player’s party.
Fair Fights, Even Teams: If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu.
Professional Conduct Only: Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions.
Demotion Protection: After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they will first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion.
- Demotion Protection is also applied for the player’s first 3 games of each Ranked Play Season.
Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:
- Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division
- Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions
- Bronze - Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions
Bug Fixes
- Addressed incorrect messaging when a player disconnects from the other team at the beginning of a match.
- Addressed incorrect penalty messaging when a player disconnects and receives their first suspension.