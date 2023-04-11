Tempered, Revive, Comms, and Stealth - New Season 3 plate carrier system of Warzone 2 DMZ explained

The Season 3 patch of Warzone 2 is stated to bring massive changes to the DMZ mode. The addition of the new Barter system along with the new Backpack mechanics is expected to introduce a new dimension to the gameplay of the DMZ mode. Alongside them, the third seasonal patch will also introduce a new plate carrier system to the mode.

In the latest intel drop on the official Call of Duty blog, the developers have revealed extensive details about the new plate carrier system that will be added in the upcoming update in Warzone 2.

Let's take a look into these four new plate carriers and how it will impact the various playstyles of Warzone 2 DMZ.

What are the new Plate Carriers in Warzone 2 DMZ

As mentioned in the Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3 overview, the active duty operator will be able to enter the exclusion zone with certain items like Backpack, Plate Carrier, Killstreaks, Self-Revive, and Gas Mask. These items will be part of the loadout of the players in addition to their primary and secondary weapons and lethal and tactical equipment.

When it comes to Plate Carriers, players will have the option to choose from a list of four, each of which will have its own different functions.

Tempered Plate Carrier

Tempered plate carrier in DMZ (Image via Activision)

This plate carrier is something that most of the veteran players of Warzone will be quite familiar with. It is kitted with the Tempered perk which will allow the players to fill the entire armor bar with just two plates rather than the usual three plates.

This will be perfect for players who usually act as the vanguard of the squad. During intense gunfights, they will be able to quickly refill their armor slots and dive back into the engagement.

Revive Plate Carrier

Revive plate carrier in DMZ (Image via Activision)

This plate carrier has been specially tuned for an operator who acts as the medic of the squad. It is a three-plate vest that comes with faster teammate revival speed along with decreased self-revive time.

Comms Plate Carrier

Comms plate carrier in DMZ (Image via Activision)

The Comms Plate Carrier is a very interesting addition to the DMZ mode. It is also a three-plate vest that acts as a signal booster for all UAV-based elements in the game.

It will not only increase the duration of killstreak UAV and UAV towers but also improve the enemy radio dropped by the AI opponents, making them act as advanced UAVs which will show both the location and direction of the enemies.

It will also give the operators audio cues when the enemies are nearby, acting as an auditory version of the High Alert perk. This will be the perfect vest for all the solo runners of DMZ.

Stealth Plate Carrier

Stealth plate carrier in DMZ (Image via Activision)

The Stealth Plate Carrier comes with an added Ghost Perk. While equipped, players will not get pinged on enemy radar, making it a must-have item while embarking on faction missions where keeping a low profile is important.

The developers have also hinted that they might reintroduce the Armor Satchels later in Warzone 2 Season 3. If it acts similar to what it was in Warzone 1, then players will get the option of carrying extra armor plates without sacrificing their inventory slots.

