How to ping Contract Phone in Warzone 2 DMZ’s “Make Contact” mission

There are many missions that you can invest some time completing in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. While some of these challenges are not that difficult to accomplish, there are a few missions that individuals in the Call of Duty community are having trouble with.

One such DMZ challenge is the Make Contact mission, where you will be required to ping the Contract Phone. While inherently, the challenge is not entirely a difficult one, the lack of proper explanation from the in-game AI on what to do to complete it has gotten many puzzled.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Secure the top score with the Neymar Jr. Operator Bundle, now available in The most tactical playmaker is dropping inSecure the top score with the Neymar Jr. Operator Bundle, now available in #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 The most tactical playmaker is dropping in ⚽️ 💥Secure the top score with the Neymar Jr. Operator Bundle, now available in #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/Mho9Hn70st

As Make Contact is one of the initial missions in the DMZ mode, you will be required to complete it in order to level up.

Hence, today’s guide will go over all of the steps that you will be required to complete to be able to ping the Contact Phone and complete the Make Contact mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Completing the Make Contact mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Make Contact is one of the initial Legion challenges that you will be tasked with in the Faction Mission. The core principle of completing it is to use the Tac Map and make it ping a contract phone.

However, the difficulty arises from the fact that the game is not entirely clear on which phone you will need to ping and how you will get access to it.

Fortunately, there is a simple trick with which you will be able to complete the Make Contact mission in Warzone 2:

Once you have acquired the mission, you can open up the Tac Map, and then keep zooming with it as much as you possibly can. Once you have zoomed in quite a bit you will need to locate a green telephone icon.

Once located, find the phone closest to you, and click on it.

With this, you will have successfully pinged the Contract Phone that you can go over to. Upon interacting with the phone, you will be able to get the contract.

It’s important to keep in mind that you may face enemies when making your way to the phone itself. This is because other players may have pinged the same phone to get the contract, which is why when you are there, it’s likely that others around might be zeroing in on your position.

Hence, you will be required to be constantly aware of your surroundings when approaching the phone for the contract in Warzone 2. Either an enemy might be waiting to ambush you as you approach, or others might just be closing in on you.

However, once you safely make your way to the phone, you can download the data from it and then accept the contract. Completing this will net you a variety of loot and rewards in the shooter.

Poll : 0 votes