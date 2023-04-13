Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 3 has introduced some notable changes to the Al Mazrah map and various Quality of Life changes to level the playing field for the player base. Al Mazrah was released with Warzone 2 as its first and original map, and it has a variety of environmental features including water bodies, cityscapes, and vast barren lands.

The title has had quite a few quirks since launch, which the developers have addressed over the last two seasonal updates. This article will highlight all the Al Mazrah changes for Warzone 2 in Season 3.

New Gulag, Stronghold, UAV towers, and more appear in Warzone 2 Season 3

It seems that Activision has been keeping an eye on community feedback for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The publisher plans the roadmap for the entire season’s content ahead of time and generally divides it into two parts - seasonal and mid-seasonal patches.

Al Mazrah will feature a brand new Gulag map called Blacksite, UAV towers, a new Stronghold, and the debut of Redeploy drones, courtesy of the third seasonal update.

Blacksite Gulag

Warzone 2 Season 3 players will get a chance to participate in a 1v1 Gulag duel on the new Blacksite map. It is an asymmetric map that will introduce new gunfight situations to the player base. The rules of the Gulag remain unchanged, and the winner gets to redeploy to take another shot at victory.

Players can also hop into the 2v2 Gunfight mode in Modern Warfare 2 to practice the Blacksite map and create strategies.

Stronghold

A new Stronghold location was announced on the official Call of Duty blog. Players can choose to traverse the vast map of Al Mazrah and fight in the Black site to secure higher-tier loot. The new Stronghold is located somewhere near the Rohan Oil Point of Interest (POI) in the northern part.

UAV towers

The UAV towers will debut in the battle royale after being successfully implemented in the DMZ mode. They will relay the necessary positional information to players upon activation. However, they also come with a few downsides that can hinder the team’s survival chances.

The UAV towers can be activated for $2000, and they will then broadcast audible notifications whenever they are activated. Enemy operators will be able to pinpoint the location of the UAV towers on their Tac maps as they will be highlighted in red.

They last for 20 seconds on a single activation and can also be used by an enemy team at the same time. All UAV towers activated by enemy operators will show the radius of detection to aid players on the battlefield.

Redeploy drones

Redeploy drones first appeared in the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island. The publisher decided to implement the same system in Al Mazrah after successful results. These drones can be used by players to quickly traverse the map via short air dives without using choppers.

Redeploy drones can be expected to become important elements of the game as they allow quick repositioning to initiate or evade gunfights.

The Season 3 update officially introduced one-shot sniper builds after a few explosive ammunition tweaks. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

