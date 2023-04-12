Warzone 2 Season 3 gameplay adjustments: Buy Station changes, new Gulag, and a lot more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is live right now, and the developers have released this update's patch notes, revealing some exciting changes that can now be experienced in Activision's battle royale game. The massive patch for the fresh season includes new maps, weapons, skins, game modes, quality-of-changes, and much more.

However, the most significant alterations affect its gameplay mechanics, which will ensure WZ2 feels quite different from how it is currently.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 includes new Gulag, Stronghold changes, and more

Al Mazrah has received several changes — such as the Tempered Plate Carrier, which lets players equip two stronger armor platers rather than three, with each of them counting for 75 health. These Tempered Plate Carriers can be found after defeating strongholds or randomly while looting.

Heavy Chopper has returned to the game in all modes. Furthermore, unique gas cans for this aircraft have also been added; those are the only items that can fuel the helicopter. Or one could just use a gas station to achieve the same result instead. This chopper has also been nerfed so it's more vulnerable to explosive damage.

Next, the Interrogation feature that lets players reveal enemy locations by interrogating a downed foe has been buffed. The total time required to get information out of an adversary has been reduced from five seconds to three.

Mantling in Warzone 2 has been improved as well, with the addition of an assist that helps players mantle over objects such as windows with more ease. The Advanced UAV has also been enhanced, allowing users to differentiate between human-controlled enemies and AI combatants.

Blacksite is the new Gulag in Al Mazrah — not to be confused with Black Sites, which are various strongholds that require keys to access; these reward players with a lot of loot if they successfully defeat AI Combatants.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty

features coming to DMZ in Season 03, including Barter,

Workbench, Active Duty Operator Slots and more bit.ly/DMZ-S03 Get all the info you need to know about the newfeatures coming to DMZ in Season 03, including Barter,Workbench, Active Duty Operator Slots and more Get all the info you need to know about the new features coming to DMZ in Season 03, including Barter, Workbench, Active Duty Operator Slots and more 👉 bit.ly/DMZ-S03 https://t.co/Ay1LvvItvc

Strongholds and Black Sites have been slightly tweaked as well, with a new Hold Positions Operation added to Al Mazrah, in which players have to defend a position inside a location against multiple waves of enemies until this mission is complete. However, the total number of white Supply Boxes in Strongholds has decreased from two to one, while the loot in it has increased. A new Black Site has also been added to Al Mazrah, near Rohan Oil.

UAV Towers are being added to the core BR map. This feature works similarly to the DMZ game mode, with a tower regularly pinging and revealing enemy locations in a given radius. Furthermore, Redeploy Drones have also been added to Al Mazrah. They were previously only available on Ashika Island.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



In the meantime, check out full Patch Notes here bit.ly/S03-PatchNotes Rally the squad because Season 03 is arriving soon. We're excited for the community to drop in and experience all this season has to offer.In the meantime, check out full Patch Notes here Rally the squad because Season 03 is arriving soon. We're excited for the community to drop in and experience all this season has to offer. In the meantime, check out full Patch Notes here 👉 bit.ly/S03-PatchNotes https://t.co/2OL1Hj2muO

Buy Stations have been buffed in Warzone 2, with Gas Masks and Portable Radars seeing unlimited stock. Morevover, most items in this title have seen a price change; refer to the official patch notes for the full list.

Massive Resurgence has been added to Warzone 2, which is basically the Resurgence mode taking place in AI Mazrah with 150 players on the whole map. It follows the same ruleset as Ashika Island, with slight additions to shorten respawn timers. Strongholds are also disabled in this game mode.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 is available right now on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes