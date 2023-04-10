How do UAV Towers work in Warzone 2 Season 3?

The third season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is going to be released next week unless an unforeseen delay is announced. It will offer plenty of content for players to explore, including a new Gulag, weapons, game modes, and more. The battle royale game mode is also getting various new features that will increase the pace of matches in Al Mazrah.

One piece of content from Warzone 2's Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) called UAV Towers is being added to the regular battle royale game mode. It can help the team that activates them to get a lot of information about their surroundings.

How to activate UAV Towers in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah

To activate a UAV Tower, you'll simply open the in-game map and look for the UAV Tower symbol around your area. You can also check the legend for help. Next, go to the closest tower and approach its console. You will see a prompt asking you to "Activate UAV Tower." Now, press the Action button.

Once the UAV Tower is activated, your team will be able to see the live locations of enemies and AI combatants within a small radius of the structure. This can be helpful in Warzone 2, as there are various POIs that see a lot of action in Al Mazrah. Hence, activating a tower can give your team a big advantage.

According to the official Season 3 blog post:

"Operators will receive an audible notification when a UAV Tower is activated, and the icon for active towers will be visible in red on the Tac Map and overworld."

All enemy players in Al Mazrah will be able to see that a particular UAV Tower has been activated, as its icon on the mini-map will turn red. So even though you will have the foes' live locations, they will also know that someone is in the area. Furthermore, they will also hear an audio queue, notifying them that a tower has been activated nearby.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is scheduled to release on April 12, 10 am PT on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

