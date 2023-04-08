When do Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 2 end?

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have both delivered a multitude of content to the community. Its Reloaded update is now live and offers a new Battle Pass, maps, weaponry, modes, as well as other features. Players may now enjoy and explore all the fresh content, participate in special events, collect rewards, and more.

The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 bit.ly/S03-Roadmap It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWIIThe battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/S03-Roadmap https://t.co/kXrWWlkw83

However, like with any other season, this one must come to an end at some point. When a season concludes, another begins, and players are anxious to find out when the current one will conclude. This article will point out the end date of Season 2.

End date and time of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Second Season

Using the launch date of Season 3, it can be easier to calculate when Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 will end. The current season will end on April 11, 2023, and the timings are 12 pm ET/ 9 am PT/ 5 pm GMT. Players who haven't completed their Battle Pass have until April 11 to acquire every drop of Season 2 items before they become inaccessible.

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has been filled with highs and lows. After the titles were released, they were well-received and quickly gained popularity. However, as the days went on, fans began criticizing the developers for launching unnecessary updates and neglecting critical concerns such as bugs, bad UI, glitches, and more. As a result, both games saw the lowest player count on Steam in the month of March.

Season 3 is expected to be a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor, and it will be the developers' greatest chance to resuscitate and restore both titles' reputation. The developers will incorporate everything that will help the games do better, including Discord integration. This feature will enable gamers to engage in voice chat, hang out, and report bugs in the titles.

Users should bear in mind that after the current season expires, there will be a downtime period, during which you will not be able to access online play in either title but will be able to play MW2's campaign mode. Once that period has ended, you will be able to experience the all-new season, which will include a variety of fresh additions such as new maps, weapons, events, modes, and more.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on April 12, 2023, on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PlayStation 5.

