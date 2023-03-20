Best Warzone 2 loadout for Sakin MG38 after Season 2 Reloaded nerf

The mid-season Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 provided the community with some excellent content. It made the game feel more balanced through quality-of-life tweaks, bug patches, and weapon balancing changes.

Warzone 2 offers a variety of firearm classes to choose from, and for a very long time, LMGs dominated the meta. To make the game fairer for everyone, the developers have applied significant nerfs to the mentioned class. The Sakin MG38, a weapon in the light-machine gun category, was also downgraded.

This LMG's damage range has been reduced, leading many players to believe that the weapon has lost its efficiency. However, with proper attachments, the gun can still rule in the current meta. Popular Warzone 2 streamer Metaphor has provided a top-tier loadout that enhances the weapon and compensates for its reduced range damage.

Best Sakin MG38 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The Sakin MG38 is a light machine gun from the SAKIN MG weapon platform. It is modeled after the real-life IWI Negev NG7. With a damage value of 3000 points per mag and a TTK of 736 m/s, this LMG is incredibly powerful. Alongside that, its rate of fire stands at 657 RPM (rounds per minute), and this gun offers an incredible bullet velocity of 1570m/s.

The game's advanced Gunsmith system and customization enable players to try out various combinations of attachments that improve the performance of weapons. The loadout suggested by Metaphor improves this LMG's ability to attain greater recoil control with higher bullet velocity.

Sakin MG38 loadout (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (Tuning: +0.41 recoil stabilization and +0.19 gun kick control)

Sakin Tread-40 (Tuning: +0.41 recoil stabilization and +0.19 gun kick control) Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series (Tuning: +0.34 recoil steadiness and +0.18 damage range)

20" Bruen Silver Series (Tuning: +0.34 recoil steadiness and +0.18 damage range) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (Tuning: -0.58 aim down sight speed and -1.65 far)

Aim OP-V4 (Tuning: -0.58 aim down sight speed and -1.65 far) Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap (Tuning: +0.71 recoil steadiness and +0.25 aiming idle stability)

Bruen G305 Grip Wrap (Tuning: +0.71 recoil steadiness and +0.25 aiming idle stability) Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip (Tuning: +0.46 recoil stabilization and +0.18 aiming idle stability)

Muzzle tuning (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The Sakin Tread-40 is a heavy compensator that focuses on better horizontal and vertical recoil control. Additionally, it helps follow-up shots stay on target at the expense of reduced ADS speed and stability.

Barrel Tuning (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The 20" Bruen Silver Series is an extremely essential attachment because it restores the weapon's lost range damage output as well as offers improved bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. However, it decreases mobility and handling.

The Aim OP-V4 is a fan-favorite optic attachment that provides great visibility and optimum precision.

Rear Grip tuning (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The Sakin MG38 benefits from the Bruen G305 Grip Wrap as it improves stability and recoil control. This addition is fantastic because it aids in long-range gunfights.

Underbarrel tuning (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The Edge-47 Grip allows the weapon to attain maximum recoil stability, which helps your shots stay on target during sustained fire. The attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the M13B to 16.

The above loadout is ideal for Sakin MG38 in current Warzone 2 scenarios and will definitely help you win long-range battles. Warzone 2's Season 2 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

