How to obtain Alejandro and Valeria in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3?

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 releases on April 12, 2023, beginning a brand new chapter for the two titles. The third season is shaping up to be the biggest one yet, introducing two of the most beloved characters from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza, as playable Operators.

The third season is also set to feature tons of new content for both Modern Warfare and Warzone 2, including all-new multiplayer maps, Warzone Ranked, the return of Plunder game mode, Gunfight game mode, the all-new Massive Resurgence, a brand new Gulag, a fresh and exotic Battle Pass, four new lethal weapons, and lots more.

Everything players need to know about Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza and how to unlock them in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 bit.ly/S03-Roadmap It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWIIThe battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/S03-Roadmap https://t.co/kXrWWlkw83

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) presented a reimagining of the classic, action-packed campaign with new missions, twists, and, more importantly, all-new characters that stole the show in every scene they were in.

Among the newly introduced characters in the MW2 campaign, two became instant favorites: Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza, each for their separate reasons in the game. With the arrival of Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, players can drop into their favorite game modes as either Alejandro or Valeria or aim to get that coveted Warzone Victory.

From soldiers who served together in the Mexican Special Forces to bitter adversaries, here is a brief overview of the two Operators arriving with the release of Season 3:

Alejandro Vargas

Alejandro Vargas in MW2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Alejandro is a dedicated Operator determined to protect the defenseless. He is perfect for playing as a protagonist and dropping into Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Alejandro leads his unit called Los Vaqueros, having spent over a decade as a high-ranking official of the Tier 1 Mexican Army Special Mission counterterror unit, Los Fuerzeas Especiales.

Not only did he aid Soap and Ghost in locating Hassan and capturing El Sin Nombre, but his sense of righteousness, hot-headedness, and aggression made him a powerful ally of Task Force 141.

Valeria Garza

Valeria in MW2 campaign (left) and in Season 3(right) (Image via Activision)

In the world of Modern Warfare II, Valeria Garza, who operates herself under the alias El Sin Nombre, is a competent and heartless mercenary who believes in doing what will only benefit her cause and remains unphased no matter the situation that she is put against.

A former Los Fuerzeas Especiales commando who used to work alongside Alejandro, Valeria took over as the leader of the Las Almas Cartel after eliminating the original El Sin Nombre and taking their place.

Valeria's military training and iron will make her one of the most menacing and lethal Operators on a global scale, ready to take on any high-profile assignment, whether it comes to being deployed in the Multiplayer, DMZ, or Warzone 2.

How to unlock Alejandro and Valeria in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 following the Season 3 update

The Season 3 release cover features the two new operators (Image via Activision)

Activision provides plenty of ways to unlock these brand new Operators, allowing players to play them in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 without needing to unlock them separately for each title.

That being said, here are the following ways players can expect to unlock Alejandro or Valeria in Season 3:

Season 3 Battle Pass : One of the most efficient ways players can unlock the new Operators is by purchasing the seasonal battle pass and progressing through sectors. The Battle Pass is known to house new Operators in their original campaign attire as well as unique Battle Pass exclusive skins.

: One of the most efficient ways players can unlock the new Operators is by purchasing the seasonal battle pass and progressing through sectors. The Battle Pass is known to house new Operators in their original campaign attire as well as unique Battle Pass exclusive skins. Exclusive Bundles in the Store : Another way to unlock them is by watching out for new promotions and exclusive bundles in the Store Tab. Operators from the campaign are often sold with tracer packs with a bundle-exclusive skin.

: Another way to unlock them is by watching out for new promotions and exclusive bundles in the Store Tab. Operators from the campaign are often sold with tracer packs with a bundle-exclusive skin. Challenges or Events: Unlocking a campaign Operator for free is near to impossible without purchasing a copy of MW2 or the vault edition. Players might be able to unlock Alejandro or Valeria through limited-time challenges if they are featured as a reward.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Alejandro and Valeria face off in Season 03 🦂 Weapons hot vaquerosAlejandro and Valeria face off in Season 03 🦂 Weapons hot vaqueros 🔥Alejandro and Valeria face off in Season 03 🦂🐍 https://t.co/FqAWcKmVm1

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 goes live on April 12, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

