Valeria, Alejandro, and Alex reportedly coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are set to receive Valeria Garza, Alejandro Vargas, and Alex Keller as Operators in the upcoming Seasons. This information was discovered by data miners following the release of the Season 2 Reloaded update.

MW2's (2022) campaign featured a talented collection of cast members that brought the game's narrative to life. Among the fresh faces in the franchise, Valeria Garza and Alejandro Vargas have garnered a significant following. Alex Keller debuted in Modern Warfare (2019).

Despite their popularity, the three characters are yet to appear in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode and Warzone 2. However, recent developments suggest that all three of the above-mentioned characters are set to arrive in both games as Operators in later seasons.

Three iconic Call of Duty characters to return as Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Data miners have found references to Alejandro, Valeria, and Alex as upcoming Operators for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. These references were found after this week’s update. No release date or which Season they’ll be included in has been confirmed yet. Data miners have found references to Alejandro, Valeria, and Alex as upcoming Operators for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. These references were found after this week’s update. No release date or which Season they’ll be included in has been confirmed yet. https://t.co/8z4X8vPBDn

As mentioned, Valeria Garza, Alejandro Vargas, and Alex Keller are reportedly coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in future seasons. Although no official release dates have been revealed as of yet, some players believe the Operators will arrive in Season 3.

This is because Alex Keller was a part of Raid Episode 2 (which arrived with Season 2 Reloaded), while Season 3 is speculated to arrive with a Shadow Company theme, which will also likely see the addition of Valeria and Alejandro.

Although it hasn't been officially revealed how they can be acquired once they arrive, some players speculate that they will be available as bundles for purchase. However, other players feel that they will be accessible through the Battle Pass or by completing specific in-game challenges.

This is all there is to know about the return of Valeria Garza, Alejandro Vargas, and Alex Keller in MW2 and Warzone 2. However, it is essential to note that the details are not official and were derived by data miners from the game files. Hence, they are subject to change in the future.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

