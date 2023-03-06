Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3: Expected starting date, content, and more

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will begin right after Season 2 Reloaded ends. With the Season 2 roadmap announcement, the developers provided a sneak peek into the content players can expect in Season 3. The upcoming update has many contents, including iconic game modes such as Plunder, Gunfight, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 have breathed fresh air. The update introduced much-needed content that the two titles have been missing throughout Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded, including Resurgence, new game modes, weapons, Operators, maps, and more.

With such impressive updates, it's clear that the developers aren't slowing down anytime soon, and players can expect Season 3 to continue this trend of exciting content additions.

Everything that fans should know about Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Before getting to the expected content list, it is essential to know when the Season 3 update will go live. The Season 2 update went live on February 15, and will last for 55 days (as per the Battle Pass timer). This implies that Season 3 is set to go live on April 12. However, the dates might differ as Season 2 was delayed by two weeks.

As previously stated, the developers have already revealed some content that can be anticipated in Season 3. However, there's more to Season 3 than just the official announcements. A leak recently emerged online, disclosing all the upcoming game content from Seasons 3 to 6. The section below covers all the content expected to arrive with the Season 3 update, including the leaks.

All expected content in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

🪂 Warzone Ranked Season 02 is almost live, and there’s even more on the way. Here’s a taste of what’s nextSeason 02 Reloaded:New Core 6v6 Multiplayer MapNew RAID episodeNew Multiplayer ModesSeason 03 and beyond:GunfightPlunder🪂 Warzone Ranked Season 02 is almost live, and there’s even more on the way. Here’s a taste of what’s next 👇Season 02 Reloaded:🗻 New Core 6v6 Multiplayer Map🚨 New RAID episode🔥 New Multiplayer ModesSeason 03 and beyond:🔫 Gunfight💰 Plunder🪂 Warzone Ranked

Based on the official statements, the following are scheduled for Season 3:

1) Plunder: Plunder mode needs no introduction. In Warzone 1, Plunder was a game mode that differed from the usual battle royale gameplay. Instead, the primary objective is accumulating as much in-game currency as possible.

2) Warzone Ranked: As the name suggests, it will be a competitive mode for Warzone 2. Season 2 introduced Ranked Play to Modern Warfare 2 and is expected to arrive in Warzone 2 with the Season 3 update.

3) Gunfight: Gunfight was first introduced to the COD series with Modern Warfare (2019). It takes place in a 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 format, allowing players to quickly settle their differences on a small map with limited time. It was trendy back in the day among the fans of the series.

But that isn't all. As per the leaks that surfaced online a couple of weeks ago, the following is to be expected with the Season 3 update:

2 New Operators, 1 Licensed

3 New Weapons

3 Core Maps

1 Battle Map

4 Gunfight Maps

1 Spec Ops Mission

1 Raid

Tier 1 Event

70 Store Bundles

However, it is essential to note that these are merely leaks, and the final update may not reflect all the items in this list.

This is all there is to know about the Season 3 release date and expected content. The introduction of Gunfight and Plunder are welcome additions, and fans of the series are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming update.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

