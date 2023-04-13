Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 “Fetching Store info” battle pass error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The recent Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has introduced a plethora of new gameplay features, including tempered plate carriers and weapon balance updates. However, along with these additions, there have also been some errors and performance issues that players are encountering.

As is often the case with Call of Duty patches, bugs and glitches are inevitable, and Season 3 is no exception. Many players have reported encountering the "Fetching Store Info" or "Fetching Online Profile" error after purchasing the new seasonal battle pass and attempting to view it in their profile.

Unleash your inner competitor in Season 03 of Call of Duty It’s time to bring your game to the next levelUnleash your inner competitor in Season 03 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now. It’s time to bring your game to the next level 🔝Unleash your inner competitor in Season 03 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now. https://t.co/JUuwZK1nHc

What makes it one of the more annoying issues in the game is that there is no permanent solution to the problem apart from a few temporary workarounds. Today’s guide will therefore go over some of the things you can do to deal with the “Fetching Store info” battle pass error in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3.

Fixing the “Fetching Store info” battle pass error in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that you will be able to look into when trying to deal with the “Fetching Store info” battle pass error in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. However, here are a few temporary workarounds you can try out:

1) Earn 1 BP token

While it might not seem like a viable solution at first, many in the community have suggested that the battle pass issue was resolved for them when they earned 1 BP token in the game. It’s likely that earning one token resets the battle pass feature in the client, thereby allowing it to resolve the bug, letting players access the seasonal pass and its multiple reward tiers again.

2) Restart the game

If earning a BP token doesn't do the trick, then you can always look to restart Modern Warfare 2. Irrespective of the platform that you are on, you can try restarting the game as many have mentioned that doing so resets the store, allowing you to access the purchased seasonal pass again.

Those on PC might want to restart the Battle.net and Steam client as well when they are looking to restart the game.

3) Check for file integrity

Those on PC will be able to use either the Battle.net and Steam client to check for Modern Warfare 2 file integrity. After making your way into the settings tab of the game, you can select the “scan and fix file” options which automatically starts a process that goes through all the game files in the installation directory. The process will automatically detect the corrupted files in the system and replace them.

4) Wait for a hotfix

As the Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 update introduced a fair number of performance issues to the game, it’s very likely that the developers will introduce certain patches and hotfixes to resolve the problem.

