All bug fixes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 patch

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 went live on April 12th, 2023, starting a brand new chapter in the Modern Warfare 2 universe and featuring the feud between old allies turned bitter adversaries Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza. With the release of the third season comes a fresh batch of bug fixes and adjustments that address significant issues players have faced in Modern Warfare 2's, such as map bugs, issues with UI elements, game crashes, and more.

The third season of Modern Warfare 2 also introduces tons of new in-game content, such as the new playable operators, Alejandro and Valeria, two brand new weapons, the FJX Imperium sniper rifle and Cronen Squall battle rifle, the Gun Fight game mode, and all-new maps in Multiplayer, the new and exciting Season 3 Battle Pass, and plenty more.

Season 3 brings significant bug fixes to Modern Warfare 2's Atomgrad, Cooperative, and Multiplayer

With every new season of Modern Warfare 2, it is not uncommon for players to come across bugs that not only cause disruption to their gameplay but may also result in loss of progress and not being able to earn proper rewards.

While Infinity Ward and Treyarch Studios work relentlessly to get these issues fixed as soon as possible through minor patches and mid-season updates, there are also chances of new bugs arising with the arrival of brand-new content into the game.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, these are all the changes mentioned in the patch notes introduced by the April 12th Season 3 update of Modern Warfare 2:

Atomgrad Raid bug fixes

Season 3 presents essential fixes to the MW2 Atomgrad Raid (Image via Activision)

Fixed an issue where the red buttons to the first number puzzle would disappear after being interacted with in Episode 01

Fixed an exploit where Players could leave the Map in Episode 01

Fixed an issue preventing the spectator camera from working as intended during the final sequence in Episode 02

Fixed an issue causing the Raid Rewards screen to display in an incorrect aspect ratio

Cooperative bug fixes

Season 3 brings essential fixes to the MW2 Cooperative (Image via Activision)

Fixed a bug where the "kill enemies with throwing knives" Challenge was not tracking properly

Fixed a bug where defusing a Claymore while wearing an Assault Suit would cause the Player to lose the Assault Suit

Fixed a weapon exploit using the Kit/Role Select crate

Multiplayer bug fixes

Season 3 features essential fixes to the MW2's Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

Fixed an issue where Players could get into stacked crates on El Asilo

Fixed general issues with Player collision, Equipment collision, and bullet collision on Al Malik International, Dome, Taraq, Embassy, Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Al Bagra Fortress, Sarrif Bay, Sa'id, and Zaya Observatory

Fixed an issue where some UI elements were not appearing correctly on Ground War Maps

Fixed an issue that could result in a game crash when using the Combat Knife or Riot Shield to melee a Wheelson

Fixed a handful of out-of-bounds trigger issues

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

