Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 preload date and time for all regions

The third seasonal patch for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is on the horizon and is expected to introduce tons of new content. Like other patches in both games, the developers have also revealed a roadmap for the Season 3 patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In a recent post on the official Call of Duty blog, the developers provided a small reveal of some content that can be expected with the upcoming patch.
From new maps and Operators to four new weapons, the Season 3 patch is expected to improve the playability of both titles by a significant margin. Those who wish to jump into the game and enjoy the new content after the patch goes live can preload the update beforehand.
Pre-load time for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 patch
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can pre-load the update two days before the patch goes live. The timings at which the pre-load becomes available for download in various regions around the world are as follows:
- US West Coast: April 10, 10:00 am PT
- Illinois: April 10, 12:00 pm CT
- US East Coast: April 10, 1:00 pm ET
- UK: April 10, 6:00 pm GMT
- Central Europe: April 10, 7:00 pm CEST
- Moscow: April 10, 9:00 pm MSK
- India: April 10, 11:30 pm IST
- China: April 11, 2:00 am CST
- Japan: April 11, 3:00 am JST
- Australia: April 11, 5:00 am AEDT
- New Zealand: April 11, 7:00 am NZDT
Players will be able to pre-load the patch on their PCs and consoles and dive into the game to experience the new additions when the third seasonal update goes live. Based on the official roadmap announcement of the patch, it will go live across the globe at the following times:
- US West Coast: April 12, 10:00 am PT
- Illinois: April 12, 12:00 pm CT
- US East Coast: April 12, 1:00 pm ET
- UK: April 12, 6:00 pm GMT
- Central Europe: April 12, 7:00 pm CEST
- Moscow: April 12, 9:00 pm MSK
- India: April 12, 11:30 pm IST
- China: April 13, 2:00 am CST
- Japan: April 13, 3:00 am JST
- Australia: April 13, 5:00 am AEDT
- New Zealand: April 13, 7:00 am NZDT
In addition to the new content, the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 patch is also expected to bring back a few quality-of-life updates requested by players. As such, Call of Duty players from across the globe are waiting with bated breath to finally experience the Season 3 patch.