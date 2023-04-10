Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 preload date and time for all regions

The third seasonal patch for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is on the horizon and is expected to introduce tons of new content. Like other patches in both games, the developers have also revealed a roadmap for the Season 3 patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In a recent post on the official Call of Duty blog, the developers provided a small reveal of some content that can be expected with the upcoming patch.

From new maps and Operators to four new weapons, the Season 3 patch is expected to improve the playability of both titles by a significant margin. Those who wish to jump into the game and enjoy the new content after the patch goes live can preload the update beforehand.

Pre-load time for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 patch

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can pre-load the update two days before the patch goes live. The timings at which the pre-load becomes available for download in various regions around the world are as follows:

US West Coast: April 10, 10:00 am PT

April 10, 10:00 am PT Illinois: April 10, 12:00 pm CT

April 10, 12:00 pm CT US East Coast: April 10, 1:00 pm ET

April 10, 1:00 pm ET UK: April 10, 6:00 pm GMT

April 10, 6:00 pm GMT Central Europe: April 10, 7:00 pm CEST

April 10, 7:00 pm CEST Moscow: April 10, 9:00 pm MSK

April 10, 9:00 pm MSK India: April 10, 11:30 pm IST

April 10, 11:30 pm IST China: April 11, 2:00 am CST

April 11, 2:00 am CST Japan: April 11, 3:00 am JST

April 11, 3:00 am JST Australia: April 11, 5:00 am AEDT

April 11, 5:00 am AEDT New Zealand: April 11, 7:00 am NZDT

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 bit.ly/S03-Roadmap It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWIIThe battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/S03-Roadmap https://t.co/kXrWWlkw83

Players will be able to pre-load the patch on their PCs and consoles and dive into the game to experience the new additions when the third seasonal update goes live. Based on the official roadmap announcement of the patch, it will go live across the globe at the following times:

US West Coast: April 12, 10:00 am PT

April 12, 10:00 am PT Illinois: April 12, 12:00 pm CT

April 12, 12:00 pm CT US East Coast: April 12, 1:00 pm ET

April 12, 1:00 pm ET UK: April 12, 6:00 pm GMT

April 12, 6:00 pm GMT Central Europe: April 12, 7:00 pm CEST

April 12, 7:00 pm CEST Moscow: April 12, 9:00 pm MSK

April 12, 9:00 pm MSK India: April 12, 11:30 pm IST

April 12, 11:30 pm IST China: April 13, 2:00 am CST

April 13, 2:00 am CST Japan: April 13, 3:00 am JST

April 13, 3:00 am JST Australia: April 13, 5:00 am AEDT

April 13, 5:00 am AEDT New Zealand: April 13, 7:00 am NZDT

In addition to the new content, the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 patch is also expected to bring back a few quality-of-life updates requested by players. As such, Call of Duty players from across the globe are waiting with bated breath to finally experience the Season 3 patch.

Poll : 0 votes