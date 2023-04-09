Sledgehammer Games' ex creative director reveals scrapped "Call of Duty meets Uncharted" type game, unreleased Advanced Warfare 2, and more

What if you could play a Call of Duty game that has a similar action adventure theme to the Uncharted series? There's no doubt that it would be really cool for players.

In an interview with MinnMax's Ben Hanson, Sledgehammer Games' former Senior Creative Director Bret Robbins revealed the first game that the development studio was working on to be a CoD-meets-Uncharted title - a "brutal war experience" in third person mode. However, the developers had to scrap the project and work on different things in the franchise due to executive decisions.

The interview revealed a lot of interesting things about the developing Studios' association with the franchise over the past few years.

Sledgehammer Studios' unreleased Call of Duty games, Advanced Warfare 2, third person CoD, and more

In the interview, Bret Robbins revealed that they were working on Advanced Warfare 2 before they developed Call of Duty: World War 2. Sadly, that project also got scrapped, and they made World War 2 instead based on an executive decision from the franchise.

For both projects - Uncharted meets Call of Duty and Advanced Warfare 2 - the studio worked on some prototypes, and there were some demos that were ready to expand. However, with World War 2 settings trending in the gaming world and the franchise leaning towards them, these games never came to light. Modern Warfare 3 was also in development at the time.

With rumors about a new Advanced Warfare game getting stronger each day, it is quite interesting to imagine what it would have been like to have a second iteration of the saga already in our hands.

As for this year's CoD title, Activision is yet to reveal anything about it. The franchise has revealed that it will be a "full premium release." According to multiple reports, the game is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, and it is an expansion of the current Modern Warfare 2 storyline.

