Call of Duty: WWII

After last month's extremely disappointing lineup of games in the monthly PS Plus Free Games, PS Plus subscribers had very low expectation's from June's free game line up but it looks like this might one of the lineups ever with Call of Duty being the first unveiled.

In the month of May, PS Plus subscribers could download Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines, although good games in their own right, they weren't nearly good enough as the leaks suggested.

Call of Duty: WWII Available for Free Download For PS Plus Subscribers

Sony has decided to unveil their games one by one instead of revealing them at once, and so far, Call of Duty: WWII is available for users to add to their library and download.

Call of Duty: WWII is a great, polished AAA title worthy of the amount users pay for the PS Plus subscription. After last month's disappointing lineup, Sony had to bring in big guns to reclaim fan support.

COD: WWII is an excellent title and offers a great single-player campaign that features some of World War II's most historic locations such as the Normandy Beach.

PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26.



We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

It is an excellent entry in the franchise and the campaign alone is worth picking up the game for. But as is the storied history of the Call of Duty franchise, the Multiplayer is also a polished experience and can provide countless hours of enjoyment with friends or with otherwise.

The Multiplayer is one of the strongest in the series and takes players back to the devastating World War II setting last seen in Call of Duty: World at War. It is a great game for players to pick up in case they couldn't get it earlier.

