Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Ranked Play changes: Updated rules, new rewards, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 will be a revolutionary introduction to the Ranked Play mode. Apart from the new Season 3-specific rewards, the mode has also received a few rule updates. The Ranked Play mode is based on the official Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset, and this ensures a fair and competitive gameplay experience for all players. With Season 3, these rules have been updated.

Ranked Play is a highly competitive mode in Modern Warfare 2 introduced with the Season 2 update. It brings a competitive experience for players to grind through Skill Divisions, rank up, and earn rewards. Having only made its way to the game last season, the upcoming update has a lot in store for this particular game mode.

All rewards and changes in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play

Season 3 patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are finally here. It covers all the changes that the two shooter titles will be receiving in Season 3. Here are all the rule updates for Ranked Play based on the patch notes:

Updated Restrictions

The following have been restricted in Ranked Play to match active Call of Duty League rules: Cronen Squall Battle Rifle

Updated Game Modes and Maps:

CDL Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

CDL Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

CDL Control

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Himmelmatt Expo

It is worth noting that starting Season 3, all the new Modern Warfare 2 Ranked players will start at Bronze (tier 1) with 0 SR. However, players who have already played the game mode in Season 2 will start at tier 1 of the Skill Division, lower than where they finished. However, this is only applicable to Bronze through Crimson players.

Season 3 Ranked Play rewards

Based on the patch notes and where Rank one is at, they will be receiving the following rewards in Modern Warfare 2:

Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Rank 10: ‘Press F’ Emblem

‘Press F’ Emblem Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint Rank 20: ‘Ace’ Weapon Charm

‘Ace’ Weapon Charm Rank 25: ‘Turn It Up’ Emblem

‘Turn It Up’ Emblem Rank 30: ‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total.

‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total. Rank 35: ‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal

‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint Rank 45: ‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm

‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank.

Apart from Rank rewards, players will receive the following exclusive Season 3 rewards:

Based on wins

5 Wins: ‘Season 03 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

‘Season 03 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins : ‘I’m That Dawg’ Weapon Charm

: ‘I’m That Dawg’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘Tippable’ Large Weapon Decal

‘Tippable’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘Ranked Play Season 03’ Loading Screen

‘Ranked Play Season 03’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘Season 03 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

Based on the Skill Division at the end of the Season

Top 250: ‘Season 03 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 03 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: ‘Season 03 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 03 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 03 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 03 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 03 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 03 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 03 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem

Emblem Bronze: Emblem

Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The player who ends up on the top spot of the leaderboard by the end of the season will receive a unique Calling Card and Emblem.

Division skins

Top 250: ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin. However, players must be in the Division at the end of the season to earn this skin.

‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin. However, players must be in the Division at the end of the season to earn this skin. Gold - Iridescent: ‘Gold Competitor,’ ‘Platinum Competitor,’ ‘Diamond Competitor,’ ‘Crimson Competitor,’ or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on the highest Skill Division one has achieved by the end of the season.

These are all the rewards and changes in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play. Based on the attention the mode is receiving from the developers, it appears Call of Duty is serious about Ranked Play and wants it to grow.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 goes live on April 12, 2023, on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

