All new Ranked Play rewards for Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just around the corner. Apart from new maps, game modes, weapons, and more, the new season will also bring a host of new rewards for players of Ranked Play.

Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 is Call of Duty's take on a competitive game mode. The mode abides by CDL's official rules and guidelines, providing players with an intense and highly competitive experience. Players are assigned Skill Divisions based on their performance. There are eight Skill Divisions to grind through, demanding the best from players.

However, it isn't all competition and can also be a rewarding experience. Previously in Season 2, all players were rewarded with in-game items for their time in the game mode. These rewards were distributed based on wins, Ranks, and Skill Divisions. This article will look at all the rewards Modern Warfare 2 players can earn by playing the Ranked Play mode in Season 3.

All Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 and the guide to acquiring them

With Season 3 just around the corner, developers have introduced a new set of rewards. The trend hasn't changed, and the criteria for earning them remain the same. While all the rewards are yet to be revealed, developers have listed the ones players can avail of in Season 3 based on their wins in Ranked Play.

Having said that, here are all the rewards for Ranked Play in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2:

Win 5 Ranked Play Matches: Season 03 Competitor Sticker

Season 03 Competitor Sticker Win 10 Ranked Play Matches: Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint Win 25 Ranked Play Matches: "Top Dog" Weapon Charm

"Top Dog" Weapon Charm Win 50 Ranked Play Matches: "Tippable" Weapon Vinyl

"Tippable" Weapon Vinyl Win 75 Ranked Play Matches: Ranked Play Season 03 Loading Screen

Ranked Play Season 03 Loading Screen Win 100 Ranked Play Matches: Season 03 Ranked Play Veteran Camo

When Season 3 ends, players will receive rewards such as Skill Division Operator Skins and other in-game items, depending on the highest Skill Division they have achieved. However, players must have reached the Skill Division of Gold or higher to be eligible for the rewards.

All Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Additionally, special rewards will be given to the Top 250 players and the player who ranks first in the world when the Season concludes.

These are all the rewards announced so far for Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play mode in Season 3. The developers seem really serious about the Ranked Play mode and are doing their best to provide users with a satisfying experience, including the upcoming anti-cheat improvements. It is also worth noting that the upcoming Season update will also introduce Ranked Play for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Alejandro and Valeria settle this once and for all in Season 03 launching April 12. What you don't do your competitors will 🦂Alejandro and Valeria settle this once and for all in Season 03 launching April 12. What you don't do your competitors will 🦂🐍Alejandro and Valeria settle this once and for all in Season 03 launching April 12. https://t.co/abE2qYmuZF

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on April 12, 2023, on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes