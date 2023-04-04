When does Warzone 2 Ranked Play come?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Ranked Play is an upcoming game mode for the battle royale title. This mode will allow users to compete with other players, rank up, and reach higher skill tiers. However, details about the game mode are quite limited at the moment.

Call of Duty, right before the launch of Season 2, shared a list of content coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Among several other content listed therein, such as the Plunder game mode, the developers teased that the battle royale game will be getting a Ranked Play mode in "Season 03 and beyond".

Everything that fans should know about Warzone 2's Ranked Play mode

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Season 02 Reloaded:

New Core 6v6 Multiplayer Map

New RAID episode

New Multiplayer Modes



Season 03 and beyond:

Gunfight

Plunder

🪂 Warzone Ranked Season 02 is almost live, and there’s even more on the way. Here’s a taste of what’s nextSeason 02 Reloaded:New Core 6v6 Multiplayer MapNew RAID episodeNew Multiplayer ModesSeason 03 and beyond:GunfightPlunder🪂 Warzone Ranked Season 02 is almost live, and there’s even more on the way. Here’s a taste of what’s next 👇Season 02 Reloaded:🗻 New Core 6v6 Multiplayer Map🚨 New RAID episode🔥 New Multiplayer ModesSeason 03 and beyond:🔫 Gunfight💰 Plunder🪂 Warzone Ranked

Modern Warfare 2 got its Ranked Play mode in Season 2. The game mode allows players to grind through Skill Divisions and establish themselves as the best in the game. It also comes with its own leaderboard that shows how players are doing compared to the rest.

At the time of writing this article, Warzone 2 does not have a Ranked Play mode. However, official sources indicate that the game might receive its competitive mode in Season 3. The seasonal update will be available immediately after Season 2 Reloaded ends on April 12, 2023.

Despite the developers' announcement that it is planned for Season 3 and beyond, there has been no official statement about the mode's arrival or what gameplay changes players can expect. As Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play mode arrived with Season 2, Warzone 2 will likely receive its Ranked mode in Season 3 or, at most, Season 3 Reloaded.

While little information is available about the gameplay, a prominent Call of Duty leaker, TheGhostofHope, previously suggested that features from Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone 1 (now Warzone Caldera) may be included in Warzone 2's Ranked Play mode.

In the limited-time mode back in Warzone 1, the following changes were made:

Maximum base armor threshold increased to 300 hit points (total 400 health when fully shielded)

Health regeneration is slower.

All players get a self-revive kit.

The cost of loadouts in Buy Stations is increased.

Spawned loot optimized for slower time-to-kill.

A total of 152 players will be present on the map.

If these gameplay changes follow over to WZ2, the overall pace of gameplay will decrease, and players will have to be extremely cautious while taking fights. However, being a competitive mode, such changes are expected to keep things fair and even for all players.

This is all there is to know about the upcoming Ranked Play mode for the battle royale title. Although there is a shortage of information, there is an abundance of speculations. But if anything can be said for certain, the Ranked Play mode will indeed arrive in the game soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 Reloaded update is currently available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes