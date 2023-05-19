All restrictions for Warzone 2 Ranked Play: Squad size, weapons, vehicles, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's much-awaited ranked play is finally here, and with the competitive mode of battle royale, there are some rules and regulations that players need to follow. In a normal playlist, there are certain features included by the developers for casual fun. However, while hopping on for a ranked play match, it would be difficult for players to compete steadily if all those features stayed on.

Specifically for that reason, Treyarch Studios (the studio that developed the ranked play) has put some restrictions in place based on community feedback. From not using riot shields to Heavy Choppers, there are several things that are restricted, and if you are looking for what's more, read below.

What is the squad size for Warzone 2 Ranked?

As the brand new ranked play is still in beta, Treyarch has pushed the squad size to be a bit shorter than usual. Unlike your four-man squad, players will have to be satisfied with trios, and according to Call of Duty's blog, the limitation will bring a more balanced experience for players to compete with each other.

Another thing that is important to note is that squad assimiliation is also turned off in Warzone 2 Ranked Play. Hence, players will have to rely on their teammates, and there won't be any option to add opponents' players to your team.

Squad size: Trios

Squad assimilation: Off

All restricted weapons and equipments in Warzone 2 Ranked

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch



Both killstreaks will no longer drop from loot containers, and the Revive Pistol will replace the Cluster Mine in Buy Stations. #Warzone2 Ranked Play (Beta): Restrictions have been updated to include the Cluster Mine and Bomb Drone.Both killstreaks will no longer drop from loot containers, and the Revive Pistol will replace the Cluster Mine in Buy Stations. 📢 #Warzone2 Ranked Play (Beta): Restrictions have been updated to include the Cluster Mine and Bomb Drone.Both killstreaks will no longer drop from loot containers, and the Revive Pistol will replace the Cluster Mine in Buy Stations.

If you are a veteran Warzone fan, you might know how annoying a player with a Riot Shield can be. To increase the competitiveness of the battle royale to its full potential, the developers have decided to restrict the Riot Shield in the Ranked Play as well.

Furthermore, kill streaks like the Cluster Mine and Bomb Drone have also been placed under restricted equipment in the most recent update. The developers have notified us that the Revive Pistol will take the place of the Cluster Mine in Busy Stations.

Restricted weapons and equipments:

Riot Shield

Cluster Mine

Bomb Drone

Warzone 2 bans Thermal Scopes in the Ranked Play

In the most recent update, Treyarch Studios have revealed that they have restricted some of the thermal scopes to provide a more competitive experience for players. According to their latest post on Twitter,

"These Optics attachments will appear unrestricted in custom loadouts menus but will be restricted in-game and show as restricted in loadouts once you're in a match."

Here are all the optics that are banned from the Ranked Play right now.

SZ Holotherm

VX350 Thermal Optic

Teplo-op3 Scope

Thermo-Optic X9

Teplo Clear Shot

Drexsom Prime-90

What vehicles are restricted in Warzone 2 Ranked?

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch As outlined in the patch notes, #Warzone2 Ranked Play competitive settings are a multi-team effort to deliver competitive and fair matches. Restrictions are updated based on data and feedback, and restricted items may return in an upcoming Season after undergoing balance changes. As outlined in the patch notes, #Warzone2 Ranked Play competitive settings are a multi-team effort to deliver competitive and fair matches. Restrictions are updated based on data and feedback, and restricted items may return in an upcoming Season after undergoing balance changes.

Based on the most recent update by the developers, the Heavy Choppers and all Turreted Vehicles are banned from Warzone 2's Ranked Play.

Players usually overuse vehicles like these in the normal game mode, which leads to less activity in the gunplay.

To increase the traditional gunplay within ranked play, Treyarch has decided to restrict these vehicles from the game.

All restricted vehicles:

Heavy Choppers

Turreted Vehicles

All public event restrictions and other changes in Warzone 2 Ranked

Call of Duty @CallofDuty From a vision to reality, here's how Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) came to life 🥇 From a vision to reality, here's how Warzone Ranked Play (Beta) came to life 🥇 https://t.co/qCUwuwUPqt

Within the Ranked Play, there will be no more discounted items in the buy stations. Which means the fan-favorite Fire Sale event is gone. Players will now have to pave their way to earn cash and buy the needed equipment at their original price.

Furthermore, the newly introduced multi-circle will also not be available in Ranked Play. The circle will be closed in the traditional way. While Ranked Play is still in beta, it can be expected that the developers will take more time to introduce newer features in the competitive scenario.

However, depending on players' feedback, the multicircle might arrive in Ranked Play in the near future.

One more thing is that there will be no more flinging rocks at enemies in the Gulag. As Ranked Play brings a more serious tone to the battle royale, the prohibition of casual fun elements like this suggests that the developers want the players to focus completely on the game and climb up the ladder.

All public events and other restrictions -

No Firesales

No Multicircles

No throwing rocks in the Gulag

Global Text Chat

These are all the restrictions in Warzone 2's Ranked Play right now. This list can change at any time depending on the community's reaction. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for further changes.

