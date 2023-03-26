Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 recently received a fix for the disorienting fade-to-black glitch that was occurring in Ranked Play. The bug caused players who were alive to face unintentional fade-to-black situations. The feature was originally released only for eliminated players in spectator mode.

The game's developers, Treyarch, updated the community through a Twitter post about the feature being fixed. It also attached a Trello link for the player base to keep track of all known issues, their fixes, and the progress made on them. The fast response of the team to fix a known problem in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked mode has earned the community’s support.

Let us take a closer look at Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked glitch and its fix.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play fade-to-black fix speedy deployment by Treyarch

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch Ranked Play Update: We've disabled the recent fade-to-black update, intended for eliminated players only, which caused unintentional fade-to-black experiences while a player was alive. We have a fix in the works and will deploy it as soon as possible. Ranked Play Update: We've disabled the recent fade-to-black update, intended for eliminated players only, which caused unintentional fade-to-black experiences while a player was alive. We have a fix in the works and will deploy it as soon as possible.

Activision has released a Trello board link previously as well to promote transparency and help the community track current issues tackled by the team. Treyarch noted the unintentional fade-to-black issue that harmed players in ranked matches.

The feature was recently introduced as part of the animation for spectators and eliminated players. The developers disabled it temporarily and enabled it after a patch was deployed.

Fade-to-black glitch

Fade-to-black was originally introduced for eliminated players to present a smooth transition either to their next respawn or spectator mode. However, the glitch made the transition animation happen for players in the middle of their Ranked matches. The bug became intrusive and ruined one's gameplay experience.

The screen would permanently go black while displaying all other elements in Modern Warfare 2’s Heads-Up Display. The only way for this issue to be fixed was to be eliminated, which would require the player to respawn. The glitch quickly became a widespread problem, costing players skill ratings for almost every match.

Ranked game modes like Search & Destroy became more difficult to play as players have only one life and can only respawn at the start of the next round. The fade-to-black glitch would make players defenseless and easy prey for the opposing team.

The quick decision-making of the developers to turn off the new feature and readily fix it shows the importance of Ranked Play. Enthusiasts can keep an eye out on the official Twitter pages for announcements, features, and bug fix status. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Ranked Play weapon build guides.

