All Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them in Season 2 Reloaded

The arrival of Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 has been a boon for all competitive players who like going up against opponents of similar skill tiers.

The Season 2 Reloaded patch further improved upon the experience by introducing some much-needed quality-of-life updates. It also brought fixes for some of the most annoying bugs in the mode.

As the playability of Ranked Play increases, more players are diving in to collect the various rewards that can be won by completing certain milestones.

This article takes a look at all the rewards that players can collect from Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded, as well as the achievements needed to win them.

Modern Warfare 2 has tons of exciting rewards for players in Ranked Play

There are plenty of rewards to collect from Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded. Players will be rewarded for climbing through the various Skill Divisions as well as for progressing through the ranks.

Ranked Play also rewards players with sought-after cosmetic items if they can secure a certain number of wins each season. Let’s take a look at all the rewards that can be collected from Ranked Play in Season 2 Reloaded.

All Modern Warfare 2 Rank Play rewards

Ranks of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

The Rank system of Modern Warfare 2 is quite different from the Skill Division system. Instead of earning Skill Rating (SR) to progress through the various Skill Divisions, players can ascend their ranks by just winning a ranked match.

At the start of each Ranked Play Season, players from Bronze through the Crimson Skill division will start one Skill Division back. Iridescent and Top 250 will start at the Diamond Tier I Skill Division. However, unlike the Skill Division, the rank of the player is the cumulation of all of their wins in this game mode throughout the life cycle of Modern Warfare 2.

Here are all the rewards that a player can earn by ascending the ranks of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play:

Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Operator Skin for both CDL Male & Female Operators of both the Factions, Rank 5 Calling Card

Ranked Competitor Operator Skin for both CDL Male & Female Operators of both the Factions, Rank 5 Calling Card Rank 10: Press F Emblem, Rank 10 Calling Card

Press F Emblem, Rank 10 Calling Card Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Blueprint, Rank 15 Calling Card

Pro Issue X12 Blueprint, Rank 15 Calling Card Rank 20: Ace Weapon Charm, Rank 20 Calling Card

Ace Weapon Charm, Rank 20 Calling Card Rank 25: Turn It Up Emblem, Rank 25 Calling Card

Turn It Up Emblem, Rank 25 Calling Card Rank 30: Ranked Win Tracker Gun Screen, Rank 30 Calling Card

Ranked Win Tracker Gun Screen, Rank 30 Calling Card Rank 35: I’m Cracked Weapon Decal, Rank 35 Calling Card

I’m Cracked Weapon Decal, Rank 35 Calling Card Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Blueprint, Rank 40 Calling Card

Pro Issue Combat Knife Blueprint, Rank 40 Calling Card Rank 45: Sweep Weapon Charm, Rank 45 Calling Card

Sweep Weapon Charm, Rank 45 Calling Card Rank 50: “Ranked Veteran” Operator Skins for both CDL Male & Female Operators of both the Factions, Ranked Veteran Calling Card, Ranked Veteran Emblem

Modern Warfare 2 Skill Division rewards at the end of Season 2 Reloaded

The Skill Divisions of Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

At the end of each Ranked Play season, players will be rewarded based on their Skill Division. The various Skill Division rewards that players can earn at the end of this season are as follows:

Bronze:

Bronze Emblem

Silver:

Silver Emblem

Gold:

Four Operator Skins,

Gold Animated Emblem,

Gold Weapon Charm

Platinum:

Four Operator Skins,

Platinum Animated Emblem,

Platinum Weapon Charm

Diamond:

Four Operator Skins

Diamond Animated Emblem

Diamond Weapon Charm

Crimson:

Four Operator Skins

Crimson Animated Emblem

Crimson Weapon Charm

Iridescent:

Four Operator Skins

Iridescent Animated Emblem

Iridescent Weapon Charm

Iridescent Calling Card

Top 250:

Four Operator Skins,

Top 250 Animated Emblem,

Top 250 Weapon Charm

Top 250 Calling Card

#1 Ranked Play player:

Four Operator Skins

One-of-a-kind exclusive Animated Calling Card and Emblem as the ultimate bragging right

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch



Kastov 762

Weapon Tuning (All)



Season 02 Reloaded arrives on March 15 at 9 AM PT



For the full list of competitive settings used in Ranked Play, check out the link below twitter.com/CODLeague/stat… Call of Duty League @CODLeague



Newly Restricted:

Kastov 762

Weapon Tuning



Full ruleset here: Competitive Ruleset Update v1.4Newly Restricted:Kastov 762Weapon TuningFull ruleset here: callofdutyleague.com/en-us/competit… Competitive Ruleset Update v1.4 🎮Newly Restricted:❌ Kastov 762❌ Weapon TuningFull ruleset here: callofdutyleague.com/en-us/competit… https://t.co/kL9BH83mse Restricted in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play for Season 02 Reloaded:Kastov 762Weapon Tuning (All)Season 02 Reloaded arrives on March 15 at 9 AM PTFor the full list of competitive settings used in Ranked Play, check out the link below Restricted in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play for Season 02 Reloaded:▪ Kastov 762▪ Weapon Tuning (All)Season 02 Reloaded arrives on March 15 at 9 AM PT 🎉For the full list of competitive settings used in Ranked Play, check out the link below 👇 twitter.com/CODLeague/stat…

In addition to these rewards, players will also get certain items at the end of Season 2 Reloaded based on how many wins they've bagged in the season:

5 wins: Season 2 Competitor Sticker

Season 2 Competitor Sticker 10 wins: Vaznev-9k SMG Blueprint

Vaznev-9k SMG Blueprint 25 wins: MVP Weapon Charm

MVP Weapon Charm 50 wins: The Factor Weapon Decal

The Factor Weapon Decal 75 wins: Ranked Play Season 2 Loading Screen

Ranked Play Season 2 Loading Screen 100 wins: Season 2 Ranked Veteran weapon camo

These are all the rewards that players can earn in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded. These rewards can be used in other multiplayer game modes as well as in Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes