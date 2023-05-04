How does ranked play work in Warzone 2?

After a long wait, the ranked mode for Warzone 2 is almost here. It will finally be available for players from May 11 with the Season 3 Reloaded update. With a brand new progressive ranking system, a visual skill system, and SR like Modern Warfare 2, the ranked play offers a plethora of features from the get-go.

If you're looking forward to knowing how the ranked mode works in the game, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Warzone 2's ranked play: Skill divisions, SR, and more explained

With Modern Warfare 2's ranked play already garnering a massive fanbase, it is no surprise that the ultimate battle royale experience of Call of Duty will take a similar approach. While the community has been clamoring for this feature to be added in the game since the last iteration, the franchise has finally taken the necessary steps to fulfill this wish.

Just like the multiplayer version, the brand new ranked mode offers different skill divisions based on skill ratings by players. Their tier will depend on how much skill rating they earn from a match. The most important thing that needs to be mentioned is that the ranked mode will only be available to play for the traditional Battle Royale mode.

This means that players who prefer the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island or the DMZ won't be able to play their favorite under ranked play for now. However, it is also important to clarify that it will be launched as a beta version and will get polished and be available in its full force in the upcoming season of Warzone 2.

How does SR work in Warzone 2 Ranked?

Coming to the skill rating system, players will earn their SR points in three ways in the battle royale.

Winning matches

Getting high placements

Getting eliminations

Getting assists

The ranked play algorithm will determine how much SR they'll earn depending on their performance in a match in Warzone 2. There are a total of eight divisions that they can be in and here is a list of them based on SR:

Bronze: 0–899 SR

Silver: 900–2,099 SR

Gold: 2,100–3,599 SR

Platinum: 3,600–5,399 SR

Diamond: 5,400–7,499 SR

Crimson: 7,500–9,999 SR

Iridescent: 10,000 SR minimum

Top 250: 10,000+ SR

Another thing that players need to keep in mind is that they will be required to spend their SR to enter a match. Hence, they should try to grab as many as they can while hopping onto the ranked play server.

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded will go live on May 11. With two brand new weapons and multiple quality of life updates, the mid-season update for the battle royale will offer a lot of content. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section to learn more about them.

