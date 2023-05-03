Warzone 2 Ranked is officially here with Season 3 Reloaded: New SR system, all Divisions, and more

Ranked mode will finally be accessible in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in Season 3's Reloaded update. The developers recently updated the blog dedicated to this title with everything that fans can expect in the upcoming mid-season patch. Along with information on other content, details about the battle royale title's Ranked mode have now been unveiled. This includes the Skill Rating (SR) system, Skill Division, release date, and more.

Call of Duty developers had been teasing Warzone 2's Ranked Play for a while. Although the details about this mode that were offered prior to Activision's recent blog update were vague, fans were certain it would arrive in a future patch. Thankfully, it didn't take long for developers to adhere to players' requests. Fans will be able to get their hands on this game mode in the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Everything that Warzone 2 fans need to know about Ranked Play

As its name suggests, the upcoming inclusion will be a highly competitive mode centered around battle royale gameplay. Similar to Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play, players will be competing with others to gain Skill Ratings and rank up their Skill Division. Along with sharing what to expect from this inclusion, the developers discussed how the Skill Rating system would work with regard to the Skill Divisions.

Ranked Play will arrive in Warzone 2 in the beta stage. Meaning, this will likely be a test where players can experiment with the varied features the mode will come with. The final launch of the mode is scheduled for a later Season. During the beta, players will be able to participate in the mode, earn Skill Ratings, level up their Skill Division, and earn specific rewards for competing in Ranked Play.

All players will begin their journey in the mode with the Bronze Skill Division and rank up on the basis of the Skill Rating they have earned from their match. As of now, the players can earn the following Skill Divisions based on their SR:

Bronze: 0–899 SR

Silver: 900–2,099 SR

Gold: 2,100–3,599 SR

Platinum: 3,600–5,399 SR

Diamond: 5,400–7,499 SR

Crimson: 7,500–9,999 SR

Iridescent: 10,000 SR minimum

Top 250: 10,000+ SR

Skill Ratings are earned on the basis of one's performance in the match. This includes the number of kills, assists, and the position in which they ended the game. To play a Ranked Play match, players will have to put a certain amount of SR on the line, which acts as an entry fee.

After a match has ended, players will be able to see how much SR they have gained for their kills, assists, and place in the game. Players who are able to secure the Top 250 Skill Division will appear on the public leaderboard.

This is all there is to know about Warzone 2's Ranked Play mode at the moment. It is worth noting here that Modern Warfare 2's rank system will be separate from the battle royale title's rank system. Fans can expect more details about the mode as they get closer to the release date.

Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on May 10, 2023, and will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

