Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded: Release date, what to expect, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently in their third season. Every season in the franchise has a mid-seasonal "Reloaded" update which adds a plethora of content, such as new game modes and weapons, while also bringing in various quality-of-life changes, fixing bugs, and balancing several guns in the game.

Season 3 brought in new game modes such as Plunder, Al Mazrah Resurgence, Cranked, and Gunfight, as well as fresh maps, including the new Gulag, Pelayo's Lighthouse, Black Gold, Rohan Oil, Sattiq Cave Complex, and three more gunfight maps. Season 3 Reloaded is also set to introduce new multiplayer and battle royale modes and maps to the game and is expected to be released later this month.

All speculated content coming to Warzone 2 with Season 3 Reloaded and release date

As for the main battle royale game, the developers have some big plans that will rejuvenate the playerbase tremendously. The highly anticipated Warzone Ranked game mode is confirmed to be added in Season 3 Reloaded. However, Activision has not confirmed the mode's release date, which means it can be added anytime before June 14, which is when this season's battle pass expires.

Season 3 Reloaded is speculated and is expected to launch on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, which will come with a long list of weapon-balancing updates, new weapons, and more content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Some leaked weapons that will most likely be released with the upcoming major update for Warzone 2 include Tango 0 and Automatic .50 GS Desert Eagle. The leak is based on a tweet from the official Call of Duty Japan account that was accidentally posted earlier.

Furthermore, as per the official blog post, the Tango 0, which resembles the Tec-9 pistol, is described as "a highly customizable machine pistol with a fast rate of fire,” while the Desert Eagle is a “high-caliber pistol modified for full-auto to blast enemies back when they get too close for comfort.”

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

