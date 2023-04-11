Call of Duty Japan reveals return of Desert Eagle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 updates are almost a few hours away. While both games are receiving a plethora of content with this seasonal update, fans are always up to hearing more. In a recent tweet, Call of Duty Japan's official account revealed the new automatic Desert Eagle pistol, which will arrive in the mid-season update of season 3.

For fans of this classic pistol series in the franchise, the news is surely exhilarating and brings back some major nostalgia.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's two new pistols revealed

As the new season introduces the return of the iconic Intervention Sniper and a Battle Rifle named "Cronen Squall", players were wondering what's more in the bag. While the official blog had previously revealed that fans should expect two new pistols to take on enemies in season 3, they were yet to give the specifics.

In a new announcement by Call of Duty Japan's official account, both names for the pistols have been revealed and one of them is the classic .50 GS aka the Desert Eagle. If you are a fan of the previous Modern Warfare (2019), you might remember the craze behind the pistol as it was one of the deadliest weapons at close range. With the return of this iconic blast from the past, the new season is surely going to be exciting for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 fans.

If you are looking for a list of all the weapons coming into this new season, here it is.

Sniper Ridle "FJX Imperium"

Battle Rifle "Cronen Squall"

Sidearm "Tango 0" (seasonal)

Sidearm "Automatic .50 GS"

According to the official blog post, both pistols will be fully automatic with different roles. One of the weapons will be a "customizable machine pistol with a fast rate of fire" and the other will be completely modified with the capability to blast through enemies with auto fire.

The Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will officially go live on April 12 at 10 am PT.

