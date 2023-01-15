Developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision, first-person shooter video game Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) is the sixteenth installment in the Call of Duty series and a reboot of the Modern Warfare sub-series.

Modern Warfare 2, the latest title in the series, released less than three months ago, became Activision's fastest-selling Call of Duty game, surpassing $1 billion in sales just 10 days after its launch. However, the new title's slow-paced gameplay is not suited for those who prefer the arcade play style, which Modern Warfare (2019) possesses. But is it still viable to play almost four years later?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) is just as fun as four years ago

As of 2023, the game is still widely played and considered by many to be one of the best entries in the franchise. The game features a robust multiplayer mode with various maps, game modes, a lore-filled Special Ops mode, and a well-received single-player campaign.

One of the game's biggest draws is its multiplayer mode, which offers various unique game modes such as 2v2 Gunfight, NVG mode (Night-Vision Goggles), Team Defender, and Cyber Attack, which are not available on any of the other new Call of Duty games.

The multiplayer also includes several popular maps, each with its own unique design and layout, such as Shipment and Shoot House. The game's weapons and perks system add depth and customization to the multiplayer experience. This increases the skill gap and requires players to master various aspects of the game.

The game's single-player campaign is well-received and features a gripping story and intense cinematic action. The campaign has been praised for its strong writing, voice acting, and level of design. The title should take approximately six hours to beat.

Additionally, the game has a large player base and active community, ensuring that there are always other players to matchmake with. It was also the first title in the series to support cross-play, allowing you to play with your friends across different platforms.

There's also a steady stream of updates, and although the game may not receive new maps, weapons, and game modes, the updates throughout the four years have accumulated to present an unending experience.

There are hardly any bugs or glitches, as most have been ironed out since the game's release. Modern Warfare (2019) performs well on previous-generation consoles and PCs that may not be able to run the latest games.

It's worth noting that the game has been around for a while, and if you're looking for something new, you may want to check out other titles that have been released since. However, if you're a fan of the Call of Duty franchise and enjoy fast-paced, multiplayer FPS games, then Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) is still a game that is worth playing in 2023.

