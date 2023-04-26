Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 April 25 patch notes: Bug fixes, Trophy Hunt event changes, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 received a small update on April 25, 2023. With some major bug changes and quality-of-life updates, the developers have overhauled the game significantly. While there have been some global changes in both games, Battle Royale has received more bug fixes for its core mode and DMZ.

Some of the most significant changes include the added descriptions for trophies while picking up during the "Trophy Hunt" event and a fix for players who are prevented from pinging contested loadout drops in Warzone 2.

All changes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's April 25 update

GENERAL

Added descriptions for picking up individual trophies in the "Trophy Hunt" Event.

Reduced the number of lasers in Loadouts in Gunfight

Added more ammo caches to Zaya Observatory in Ground War.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where multiple Attachments displayed as Highlighted at the same time.

Fixed an issue that showed a lock symbol on a BlackCell Sector despite the Player owning BlackCell.

Fixed an issue that caused the loading time to spectate the next Player in Gunfight to take longer than intended.

Fixed an issue with Recruit a Friend where Challenges were not tracking as intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Pro-Tuned icon to display incorrectly when hovering an attachment in Gunsmith UI.

Fixed an issue where some "Trophy Hunt" Event UI was missing in Battle Royale and displayed an incorrect number of trophies earned.

Fixed an issue where, after restarting the game, both recruiters and recruitees would appear to lose progression on the Recruit a Friend Challenges menu.

Fixed an issue where War Track Bundles were not showing the Bundle names on the Vehicle Select Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause tab navigation in Multiplayer to display an incorrect screen.

BATTLE ROYALE CHANGES

GENERAL

Moved Killstreak banners to reduce reticle overlap on screen in Warzone 2.

Updated audio for opening loot caches.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing Players from pinging Contested Loadout Drops in Warzone 2.

Fixed an issue where after playing a match through the “What’s Hot” Playlist, Players could be met with an error after attempting to open the After Action Report.

DMZ CHANGES

Warzone 2's Tarkov inspired mode DMZ also received some significant changes and here is everything that got fixed with the update.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in the Active Duty tab, when the Player customizes their Operator's Skin or Finisher, they may spot the Reactive Bonus Effect table overlapping Bonus Effect table.

Fixed an issue where equipping a larger Backpack would sometimes show the smaller Backpack returned to the Player's inventory with the wrong name in the UI.

Fixed an issue where if the Player is attempting to change weapons for their Loadout from the Active Duty tab, the Player will be sent back to the lobby screen.

These are all the changes made by Infinity Ward and Raven Software in the latest update.

