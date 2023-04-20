Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Best places to find game consoles on Al Mazrah

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is popular among the community, and in Season 3, it received some substantial upgrades and interesting new feature additions. With improvements such as a new barter system, backpack mechanics, a new plate carrier system, and the introduction of a new feature known as the Contraband Workbench, the mode has become more dynamic and engaging.

Players will have to adjust their strategy and approach during battle as a result of these modifications. Furthermore, the developers introduced missions, and upon completion, players receive massive rewards. Custom Hardware is a faction-based objective that requires players to locate an interesting item in the form of game consoles in Al Mazrah as part of their mission.

The following article will mention all the important locations where game consoles can be located.

About Custom Hardware faction mission in Warzone 2's DMZ mode

The Custom Hardware task is the first mission from Tier 2 under the Black Mous Faction mission in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. After completion, players will earn interesting rewards, including a new Contraband (Weapon) TAQ-M and an additional 7500 XP.

To complete the mission successfully, you must perform the following tasks:

Deliver 1 GPU to the Beach Club dumpster dead drop.

Deliver 3 game consoles to the same dead drop.

Extract 3 encrypted hard drives.

How to acquire game consoles in Warzone 2 DMZ mode

One of the prerequisites for the Custom Hardware task is for players to acquire three gaming consoles. Once gathered, they must carry those to the Beach Club dumpster dead drop during map deployment or the match.

The consoles are not difficult to spot as they spawn in obvious areas like in electronic stores, next to televisions in apartments, and other similar places. There are no set sites, however, they may be found in various areas. Players may even locate all three consoles in a single apartment with multiple floors if they search thoroughly.

Players can complete this assignment in a single deployment at the Warzone 2 DMZ Beach Club and Town Center POIs by extensively searching shelves, TV tables, couches, and even lockers and toolboxes.

All Black Mous Tier 2 missions and rewards

Listed below are all the Black Mous Tier 2 missions and rewards:

1) Custom Hardware Mission

Rewards: TAQ-M contraband and 7500 XP.

2) Weapons Research Mission

Rewards: 556 Icarus and 7500 XP

3) Perfection Mission

Rewards: M16 Contraband and 7500 XP

4) Getaway Vehicle Mission

Rewards: Double XP Token and 7500 XP

5) Return to Sender Mission

Rewards: Water Pump Control Key and 7500 XP

6) Crash Down Mission

Rewards: Best Served Cold Calling Card and 7500 XP

7) Political Take Down Mission

Rewards: No Scope Calling Card and 15,000 XP

