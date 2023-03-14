Warzone 2 expert Metaphor reveals the best TAQ-M loadout for battle royales

The Season 2 patch of Warzone 2 has brought quite a few changes to the meta of the title. The latest set of nerfs and buffs have reshuffled the viable weapons list for battle royale matches.

The TAQ-M Marksman Rifle of Warzone 2 has also seen quite a few adjustments to its stats in the Season 2 patch. It has been on the receiving end of an upper torso damage buff and increased fire rate. These two changes have led to a drastic increase in the weapon's performance, which can be regarded as the meta of the marksman rifle category.

For those looking for a top-tier loadout for the TAQ-M Marksman Rifle in Season 2, Warzone 2 streamer, Metaphor has the perfect loadout for players to try.

Metaphor's TAQ-M loadout hits like a speeding freight train in Warzone 2 Season 2

Metaphor is a well-known YouTuber among the Warzone 2 players' community and is regarded by many as one of the game's best keyboard and mouse players.

He has his own YouTube channel where he almost regularly uploads videos of various loadout recommendations for Warzone 2. In one such recent upload, the expert streamer showcased a loadout for the TAQ-M Marksman rifle, which he describes as a 'scary' weapon to face against.

TAQ-M is the only marksman rifle on the Tactique verte platform, and it fires sniper bullets in semi-auto mode. Due to the usage of sniper ammunition, this gun can dish out tons of damage in a very short time.

Skilled players with good aim will be able to use this gun to its fullest potential by eliminating their enemies in just two consecutive headshots. The semi-auto nature of the gun will ensure that gamers can get those two headshots in just a blink of an eye, giving the enemies no time to react.

This gun mainly has two major cons. Due to sniper ammo's low spawn rate, players must exercise trigger discipline and avoid excessive bullet spam. Keeping one or two munition boxes handy while using the TAQ-M is always advised.

This gun also has a substantial recoil kick in the base configuration. However, it can be negated to a certain extent if the proper set of attachments is equipped. According to Metaphor, the best way to kit a TAQ-M in for battle royale matches in Warzone 2 is as follows:

Muzzle - Lockshot KT85

Optics - Luca Bandera Scope

Ammunition - 6.5mm High Velocity

Magazine - 15 Round Mag

Rear Grip - FSS Combat Grip

The Lockshot KT85 muzzle attachment improves the weapon's vertical and horizontal recoil control and is integral in making it usable for combat. The recoil control gets further boosted by using the FSS Combat Grip. These two attachments are needed to keep the recoil feedback under control.

Metaphor's TAQ-M loadout for Warzone 2 battle royale matches (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Luca Bandera Scope is one of the best variable zoom optics in Warzone 2's armory. It provides a clean, magnified view of the downrange and an immaculate peripheral view line, making it easier for players to keep track of their surroundings even when ADS.

The 6.5mm High-Velocity ammunition is necessary to boost bullet velocity. It will ease the mid-to-long-range combat for players, as they won't have to take too much lead while aiming and firing at mobile enemies.

Lastly, the 15 Round Mag has enough bullets to eliminate two to three enemies without reloading. However, players must swap to the 20 Round Mag if they are playing trios and quads.

This is Metaphor's recommended TAQ-M loadout for the battle royale matches. However, he recommends that this gun's optimum engagement range is close-to-mid-range combat.

