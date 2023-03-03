Best Warzone 2 loadout for RPK after the Season 2 nerf

The Season 2 patch of Warzone 2 has introduced tons of changes to the meta of the title. RPK and Fennec 45, the most dominant weapons in their category, have received quite a few nerfs with the new update and have seen severe downgrades in their performance from what they were in Season 1.

While these nerfs might have been enough to finally remove Fennec 45 from the meta-conversation, the same cannot be said for RPK. Although the gun is not as strong as before, the performance remains in the meta tier. It's just that players won't be able to curb stomp on their enemies with this LMG in Season 2 as much as they were able to do in Season 1.

However, the nerfs did bring quite a few adjustments to its recoil pattern and damage range, and as such, players do need an updated loadout if they wish to get optimum performance from RPK in Warzone 2 Season 2

RPK remains a potent weapon platform in Warzone 2 Season despite nerfs

In Warzone 2, the RPK belongs to the light machine gun (LMG) category and is based on the real-life Kalashnikov RPK. It is a part of the Kastovia platform of the title's gunsmith system and can mainly be used for mid-to-long-range combat in battle royale matches and DMZ outings.

The Season 2 patch has brought nerfs to its recoil control, damage range, and damage output. The reduction in damage output is not that significant, and TTK has been brought down to that of the meta-tier of Season 2.

However, the gun is no longer a zero-recoil laser beam as it was in Season 1, and players will have a harder time controlling the gun's recoil if they are to use it in Season 2. Alongside the recoil nerf, ADS time has also increased, and the LMG will no longer feel as snappy as before.

Due to these changes, the loadout from the previous season is no longer valid, and the gun needs a new set of attachments if it performs optimally.

Top-tier RPK loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/EyeQew)

To get the best results from the RPK, players need to equip it will the following attachments in Warzone 2 Season 2:

Muzzle - ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip - True-Tac Grip

Tunings for ZLR Talon 5 (Image via Activision and YouTube/EyeQew)

The recoil pattern of RPK is no longer as smooth as it was in Season 1. As such, the gun needs attachments that provide recoil smoothness stats. The ZLR Talon 5 suppressor is essential, as it smoothens the gun's recoil pattern by a significant margin. It also brings the benefits of gunfire sound suppression and increased damage range and bullet velocity.

Tunings for FTAC Ripper 56 (Image via Activision and YouTube/EyeQew)

The recoil feedback reduces even more with the FTAC Ripper 56. This attachment is necessary to negate the nerfs of Season 2 as it improves the aiming idle stability, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization of the gun to which it is attached.

Tunings for True-Tac Grip (Image via Activision and YouTube/EyeQew)

The True-Tac Grip will neutralize the ADS nerf on the gun as it improves the aim-down sight and sprint-to-fire speed. However, if players still find it difficult to handle the gun while firing, they can shift to Demo-X2 Grip, which improves that recoil control.

Tunings for 7.62 High Velocity (Image via Activision and YouTube/EyeQew)

The 7.62 High Velocity ammunition increases the bullet velocity significantly, producing a hit-scan-like performance. Alongside that, the Aim OP-V4 is an excellent scope with the firearm and will perform well in all combat ranges.

Tunings for Aim OP-V4 (Image via Activision and YouTube/EyeQew)

This is the best loadout for RPK that players can use in Warzone 2 Season 2 patch.

