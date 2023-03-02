Warzone 2 guru reveals the fastest TTK loadout for battle royale matches in Season 2

In Warzone 2, TTK is one of the main variables that players can look up if they wish to get an idea about the lethality of the weapons.

Although the second seasonal patch has given rise to a very diverse and balanced meta in the title, there are still a few weapons that are quite overpowered in the current season. Be it fast-paced close-range combat, or beaming opponents across the vast open areas of Al Mazrah, this current season has a few exceptionally lethal guns for gamers to play with.

One such devastating loadout was recently showcased by the famous content creator and Warzone 2 guru IceManIssac on his YouTube channel. The expert analyst compared the stats of this season's meta weapons and showcased two weapon builds, which have the fastest TTK in both close and mid-to-long-range gunfights respectively.

IceManIssac's RAAL MG and KV Broadside build is the most powerful loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2.

IceManIssac is a very renowned content creator in the Warzone 2 players' circle. He has his own YouTube channel where he regularly uploads videos of gameplay tricks, loadout recommendations, and a lot more about the game. He is also famous in the gamer community for being the first to showcase quite a few broken loadouts in both Warzone 1 and Warzone 2.

In one of his most recent uploads, IceManIssac has showcased a very broken loadout comprising two gun builds that sport the fastest TTK stats in their respective combat ranges.

The guns in question are RAAL MG, which has the best mid-long-range TTK among all the weapons available in the game, and the KV Broadside shotgun, which features the fastest close-range TTK in the current patch.

So without further ado, let’s take a look into the details of these overpowered instruments of war.

Best loadout for the RAAL MG

IceManIssac's best loadout for RAAL MG in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

In Warzone 2, RAAL MG is without a doubt the fastest killing long-range weapon platform available in the armory. The gun sports a long-range TTK of 540ms which is quite close to how fast the Lachmann Sub kills at close range. It is an absurd TTK for a weapon that is mainly used for mid to long-range combat.

Tunings of RAAL MG (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

Although the Season 2 patch has brought some recoil nerfs to this gun, the loadout that IceManIssac has recommended has turned it into a minimal recoil laser beam. According to him, the best attachments for this hard-hitting loadout are as follows:

Muzzle - BVM-338

BVM-338 Barrel - 21" EFX Rhino Barrel

21" EFX Rhino Barrel Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition - .338 Mag High Velocity

Best loadout for KV Broadside

KV Broadside Dragon's Breath loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

Although IceManIssac hasn't revealed the KV Broadside loadout he was using in the video, he did showcase a top-tier loadout for this semi-auto shotgun a few days back. The KV Broadside has a close-range TTK of below 300ms, which is the fastest time to kill among all the meta weapons that are on the list of viable firearms for close-range gunfights in Season 2.

Players just need to connect two or three bullets from this gun to eliminate their opponents. The TTK is so preposterously fast that opponents will hardly have any time to react before they are gunned down. This semi-auto shotgun has turned the indoors of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island into condemned zones, just like the 'doof-doof' did in Verdansk in its glory days.

Tunings of KV Broadside (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

According to IceManIssac, the best attachments for the KV Broadside in Warzone 2 Season 2 are as follows:

Muzzle - Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel - ZLR Sport-8

ZLR Sport-8 Stock - VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Ammunition - 12 Guage Dragon's Breath

12 Guage Dragon's Breath Bolt - Dashbolt 60

These two firearms are certainly among the most deadly that players can encounter in Warzone 2 Season 2. The TTK of these two guns is so unfair that the loadout of these two weapons can easily be titled as the most toxic loadout of Season 2.

Poll : 0 votes