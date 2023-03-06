Top 5 Warzone 2 Assault Rifle loadouts in Season 2 after the February 24 update

The second seasonal patch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has shaken the meta by a significant margin. Along with the subsequent mini-updates, the main patch has made quite a few changes to the stats of the weapons in the armory. This has led to the rise of a new set of meta firearms for Warzone 2 Season 2.

However, when it comes to Assault Rifles (ARs), the meta hasn't undergone major tweaks in Season 2. The important highlights include the addition of the new ISO Hemlock rifle, along with the Kastov-762 getting nerfed. Additionally, other weapons in this category have also seen some minor changes.

As such, players need to know which are the best choices among ARs that will give them advantages over their enemies in the intense gunfights of Warzone 2.

Best Assault Rifle loadouts of Warzone 2 Season 2

In Warzone 2, Assault Rifles are mainly used for mid-range combat. Although their performances in long-range gunfights do stand up to expectations, LMGs are a much better choice in this regard.

In Season 2, the AR meta is very diverse and players will be able to get top-tier performance from quite a few guns. However, if one wishes for the weapons to perform optimally, then they will need to equip them with proper attachments. As such, let’s take a look at the top five AR loadouts that they can use in Warzone 2 Season 2.

Disclaimer: This is not a ranked list, and all five loadouts mentioned below work really well in Season 2.

1) Chimera

Attachments and tunings for Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Introduced in the Season 1 Reloaded patch, this compact AR is one of the best close- to mid-range weapons that players can currently use in both Battle Royale matches and DMZ outings. Featuring a very low recoil feedback even in the default configuration, this is one of the easiest Assault Rifles that operators can use right now.

Despite having SMG-like properties, this gun has a much higher effective damage range, making it one of the most ideal sniper-support weapons that players can use. In order to get the best results while using the Chimera, operators need to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Barrel - 6.5" EFX Vorpal

6.5" EFX Vorpal Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine - 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip - Bruen Flash Grip

2) M13B

Attachments and tunings for M13B in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Despite having been added at the very start of the inaugural season, the M13B didn't manage to get much attention from the players due to its subpar mid-range performance. However, the Season 2 patch has removed this deficiency from the AR as it has received a buff not only for its mid-range damage, but also the damage registration on hits to the upper torso.

As such, it is one of the best assault rifles that players can use after the Season 2 stats change. Sporting minimal recoil feedback and an impressive rate of fire, it is the perfect gun for mid- to long-range gunfights. Moreover, the performance of the base variant can be significantly upgraded if the M13B is equipped with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Barrel - 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition - 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine - 60 Round Mags

3) Kastov-762

Attachments and tunings for Kastov-762 in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Although the Kastov-762 was at the receiving end of quite a few nerfs in the Season 2 patch, it still remains one of the hardest-hitting ARs in Warzone 2. The nerfs might have been able to reduce the clear dominance of the rifle, which was evident in Season 1, but the damage output still remains on par with that of the meta choices in Season 2.

However, this gun is no longer as effective in long-range gunfights as it was in Season 1, and players should mainly use it for mid-range combat right now. In order to get the best performance from it, operators need to kit it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition - 7.62 High velocity

7.62 High velocity Magazine - 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip - Demo-X2 Grip

4) TAQ-56

Attachments and tunings for TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Season 2 patch hasn't brought any changes to the TAQ-56 assault rifle. As such, players are already used to its recoil pattern and damage output. Although its TTK is definitely not the best in the class, one factor that causes this gun to be a fan-favorite is its almost non-existent recoil. This is without a doubt the easiest AR that any player can use in the current patch.

Although the theoretical TTK is not that fast, the near absence of recoil feedback will allow players to get a much better practical TTK from this gun than some of the other AR loadouts indexed in this list. The best set of attachments for the TAQ-56 in Season 2 are as follows:

Muzzle - Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammuniition - 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine - 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip - FSS Combat Grip

5) ISO Hemlock

Attachments and tunings for ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The latest addition to the weapon roster of Warzone 2's armory, the ISO Hemlock has quickly gained an infamy among the players due to its impressive performance. Its damage output and TTK are definitely in the meta-tier and the recoil is not that bad either.

This gun has seen a notable pick-rate among the players and is also a favorite among quite a few streamers and content creators. Be it in long-range engagements on Al Mazrah, or frantic close- to mid-range gunfights on Ashika Island, the performance of the ISO Hemlock will leave players quite satisfied. The best attachments for this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammuniition - 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine - 45 Round Mag

These are the five best loadouts in the Assault Rifle category that players can use in Warzone 2 Season 2.

